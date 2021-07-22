Subaru Announces Pricing on All-New 2022 BRZ

The list of standard features includes a TORSEN® limited-slip differential; Keyless Access with Push Button Start; LED headlights (low and high beam) with automatic height adjustment; Vehicle Stability Control with Track Mode; 17-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; dual-zone automatic climate control; Incline Start Assist; heated exterior power mirrors; power fuel-door lock; power windows with auto up/down and pinch protection; rear center console storage box with USB ports and auxiliary input jack; variable intermittent windshield wipers with new speed-sensing mist feature; and Welcome Lighting.

New for 2022, the standard Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) now allows two sets of wheels to be ID registered. This allows the owner to switch to seasonal tires without the need of changing the tires on the original wheels. New standard Active Sound Control enhances engine sound within the cabin for a more engaging driving experience. A driver's knee airbag has been added to the list of standard safety features.

The cockpit in the all-new sports car puts an even tighter focus on the driver while not sacrificing passenger comfort. The clean and intuitive layout makes instruments and controls easily visible and accessible. A new 7-inch, customizable digital instrument panel puts the tachometer front and center and features a digital speedometer readout.

Flanking the tachometer on the left, a programmable meter can display amps, coolant temperature or Lateral-G. When Track Mode is selected, the tachometer switches from a traditional circular form to a linear graph with color display.

Inside, the cabin is wrapped in black upholstery with contrasting red stitching on the front seat bolsters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot, and parking brake boot. Performance-design front seats with height-adjustable head restraints are also standard. Front seats on the Limited trim are upholstered with Ultrasuede® with red leather accents and feature dual-mode seat-heater controls. The leather-wrapped steering wheel integrates control switches for audio, cruise control and Bluetooth. New BRIN NAUB® nubuck-like material enhance the instrument panel visor and door trim.

While its primary mission is connecting the driver to the road, the 2022 BRZ also connects occupants to the digital world with a new SUBARU STARLINK® 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus infotainment system. Standard for the Premium and Limited trim levels, the system features an Integrated Center Information Display that includes smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto, as well as Bluetooth® hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming, rear vision camera, and SiriusXM® services.

The BRZ continues to offer a standard precision-shifting six-speed manual transmission. Available on both trim levels is a performance-tuned six-speed electronic direct-control automatic transmission with new adaptive control and steering wheel paddle-shift control switches.

For the first time on BRZ (equipped with optional automatic transmission) is the award-winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. The automatic transmission option also adds High Beam Assist to both trim levels.

The 2022 BRZ Premium with optional automatic transmission is priced at $29,595

With a starting price of $30,495, the 2022 BRZ Limited adds 18-inch alloy wheels in matte gray finish; Michelin® Pilot® Sport 4 summer tires; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Steering Responsive Headlights; and STARLINK® Safety and Security.

The 2022 BRZ Limited with optional automatic transmission is priced at $32,295. This option adds Reverse Automatic Braking and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

2022 Subaru BRZ Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option MSRP MSRP plus

Destination and

Delivery BRZ Premium 6MT 01 $27,995 $28,955 BRZ Premium 6AT 03 $29,595 $30,555 BRZ Limited 6MT 11 $30,495 $31,455 BRZ Limited 6AT 13 $32,295 $33,255



Destination & Delivery is $960 for BRZ and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,110 for retailers in Alaska.

