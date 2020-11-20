Subaru Announces Triple Wins For National Make A Dog's Day Campaign

The Adweek Media Plan of the Year awards focused on adaptability and versatility in creative marketing campaigns that evolved to meet consumers' changing habits. The Shorty Social Good Award recognized the positive impact brands, agencies and nonprofits can have on society. The MediaPost Omma Awards honored agencies and advertisers that pushed the potential of digital advertising.

"National Make a Dog's Day is the cornerstone of our year-round efforts to improve the lives of shelter pets, and these honors from Adweek, Shorty Awards and MediaPost are a testament to the love that went into creating the campaign," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are proud to accept these awards and even more proud that our work drove critical awareness for last-to-be-adopted shelter pets."

The awards recognized a creative campaign developed by Subaru of America, Inc. in collaboration with agency partner, Carmichael Lynch, entitled "The Underdogs." The campaign included advertising spots that celebrated the unique charms of last-to-be-adopted shelter pets, including special needs dogs, specifically senior dogs, amputees, visually and hearing-impaired dogs, and dogs with birth defects and physical challenges. The 2019 campaign also included a content partnership with National Geographic featuring images from contributing photographer Vincent Musi, who photographed the Underdogs, as well as a 24-hour takeover on National Geographic Instagram account, sharing the Underdog stories with the brand's 146 million followers.

National Make a Dog's Day is part of Subaru Loves Pets, the automaker's Love Promise commitment to protect and improve the lives of animals. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit subaru.com/pets.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Nicholas Saraceni

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3330

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

