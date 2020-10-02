Subaru Attempts Guinness World Records Title for the Largest Parade of Same-Make Vehicles.

Subaru Tecnica International (STI) Subiefest is one of the largest annual gatherings of Subaru enthusiasts in the U.S. The event historically features thousands of owner-customized Subaru vehicles on display, ranging from overland to street-tuned. Attendees also have the opportunity to connect with fellow Subaru owners, specialty club members, performance shops, and vendors.

This year, STI Subiefest will shift gears to ensure attendees' safety during the pandemic by offering a socially distanced and contactless experience that will make history as the longest all-Subaru parade.

Attendees are required to remain inside their vehicles and masks are required if the vehicle's windows are down.

The parade will take place at the OC Fair & Expo Center in Costa Mesa, CA at 8:00 a.m. PT. The parade will wind through the enormous parking lot for two miles and end with a drive through display featuring STI heritage vehicles, the largest collection of STI 22B models in the U.S., and Subaru Motorsports USA race cars.

In lieu of ticket sales, SOA will ask for a minimum $5 donation to Feeding America for each registration to participate in the record-attempt. SOA then will match the donations received from registrants in an effort to help the local community as part of the Subaru Love Promise. Through Feeding America, the money from the event will support two local food banks – Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Second Harvest Orange County.

"We wanted to give our owners an opportunity to do something fun, in their Subaru, with the brand they love," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America. "At a time when there is not a lot going on due to gathering restrictions, lock downs, cancellations and closures, we wanted to provide a safe and fun experience for our Subaru family while helping give back to their community."

The automaker's donation follows its significant partnership with Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals to people most impacted by COVID-19. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200-member food banks, Subaru, along with its retailers, is providing crucial assistance to help communities hit hardest by the pandemic get back on their feet.

For more information on the 2020 Subaru Tecnica International Subiefest, please visit: https://www.subiefest.com/california/record_attempt.

