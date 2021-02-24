Subaru Earns Nine IIHS Top Safety Pick Awards For 2021 Model Lineup

Subaru of America, Inc. announced that its 2021 vehicle lineup offers five TOP SAFETY PICK+ and four TOP SAFETY PICK awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). With a total of nine IIHS awards, Subaru is tied for the most awards earned by an individual brand.

2021 TOP SAFETY PICK + Winners

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid (TSP+ for three consecutive years)*

Subaru Forester (TSP for 15 consecutive years)*

Subaru Legacy (TSP for 16 consecutive years)*

Subaru Outback (TSP for 13 consecutive years)*

Subaru Ascent (TSP for four consecutive years)*

2021 TOP SAFETY PICK Winners

Subaru Crosstrek (with EyeSight® and specific headlights) (TSP for 10 consecutive years)*

Subaru Impreza sedan and five-door (with EyeSight® and specific headlights) (TSP for 14 consecutive years)*

Subaru WRX (with EyeSight® and specific headlights) (TSP for eight consecutive years)*

To earn a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must receive 'Good' ratings in each of IIHS's six crashworthiness evaluations; 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlight ratings, and available front crash prevention that achieves "Advanced" or "Superior" ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The 'Plus' is awarded to models that come exclusively with 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlights.

"We are extremely proud to receive nine IIHS awards for our 2021 model lineup," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our goal is to provide customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, comfort and value."

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 52 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, which is more than any other brand.* ** For the full list of 2021 IIHS winners, visit the IIHS website.

*Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

** As of February 2021

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

