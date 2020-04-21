Subaru Impreza Named to Parents “Best Cars for Teen Drivers”

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the 2020 Subaru Impreza was one of five cars named to the PARENTS Best Cars for Teen Drivers list. PARENTS made its decision based on the Impreza Sedan and 5-Door receiving a 5-star overall crash-test rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), plus the model's advanced safety features, standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and proven durability.

"All-wheel drive, a feature that provides better traction on wet roads, comes standard on all models," PARENTS noted in its article. "Plus, 97 percent of the Imprezas sold in the last 10 years are still on the road today so your teen will likely have the vehicle through college and beyond. (Or get a good price for a trade-in.)"

The magazine was also impressed by Impreza's roominess, which would make it an appealing car for teen driver needs.

"The Impreza fits all their stuff!" PARENTS noted in its article. "When you fold down the back seats, there's so much room to haul belongings to college or sports equipment for a weekend adventure."

The 2020 Subaru Impreza is the only car in its segment with all-wheel drive standard on all trim levels. The Impreza 5-Door, with the rear seatback folded, offers an impressive 55.3 cu. ft. of carrying space, rivaling the space in some small SUVs.

PARENTS also named four 2020 Subaru models to its 20 Best Family Cars of 2020, which include the 3-row Ascent SUV, Crosstrek Hybrid compact SUV, Forester SUV and Legacy midsize sedan.

Safety First

The entry-level Impreza with Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) is priced at $19,995 with standard EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, which includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure and Sway Warning as well as Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

New for 2020, Rear Seat Reminder is designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle. Automatic door locks were added for 2020, as well. Other standard safety features on the 2020 Impreza include front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver's knee airbag and a rear vision camera with steering lines display.

In addition, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert is standard on the Impreza Limited and optional for the Premium and Sport trims.

The 2020 Impreza was named an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (Subaru Impreza sedan and 5-door with EyeSight and specific headlights).

Outstanding Efficiency and Value

The 2020 Impreza comes standard with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine with direct fuel injection that produces 152-horsepower and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. Available on all trim levels is the Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission). The 2020 Impreza achieves up to 36 highway MPG and more than 450 miles on a full tank, making it one of the most fuel-efficient all-wheel-drive vehicles sold in the U.S.

The Impreza starts with an extensive roster of standard features including power windows with auto up/auto down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats and much more.

Versatile Connectivity Options

SUBARU STARLINK™ In-Vehicle Technology provides hands-free connectivity and entertainment through the vehicle's multimedia system. All STARLINK multimedia systems for Impreza offer a high-resolution touchscreen; AM/FM stereo; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™ and Android™ Auto; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity, and voice-activated controls for phone.

The Impreza Base trim is equipped with the entry-level STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia system as standard. The Premiums offers an upgraded 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus system that adds a single-disc CD player, SiriusXM® All-Access Radio, SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscription) and HD Radio®.

Impreza Sport and Limited moves up to the 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus which includes Wi-Fi hotspot capability (subscription required), over-the-air updates and Near Field Communication to the list of features.

The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation, optional for the Limited trim, adds voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom (3-year free over-the-air map updates) and SiriusXM Traffic® (3-year free subscription).

For added safety, security and convenience, SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services offers three connected services packages that are among the most affordable in the industry.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

