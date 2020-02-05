Subaru Named Best Brand in Kelley Blue Book 2020 5-Year Cost to Own Awards

"We are honored to receive the esteemed 2020 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award and grateful to receive the award in both overall brand and best compact SUV categories," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "This is the fourth time Subaru has been named in these awards, which is a testament to our dedication to producing vehicles that are not only safe and stylish, but provide a great value for our customers."

Kelley Blue Book, the leading provider of new and used vehicle valuation and information, created the 5-Year Cost to Own Awards to help shoppers make more informed new-car buying decisions by breaking down typical ownership cost details and naming the brands and models with the lowest projected five-year total. This data allows consumers to see the big picture of what a new vehicle will cost them over time, helping shoppers save money by choosing a vehicle that best meets their needs and their long-term budget.

Based on Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own data, the overall vehicle lineup from Subaru incurred less depreciation than any other automaker and offered superior fuel efficiency. Driving the success for Subaru is the 2020 Subaru Forester, which takes home the award in the "Best Compact SUV" category. This is the fourth time Subaru has received the overall honor from Kelley Blue Book, with the automaker first being recognized in 2015.

Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own information is developed using Kelley Blue Book® Residual Values to calculate depreciation costs. Kelley Blue Book calculates total ownership costs for new vehicles by applying a sophisticated valuation methodology along with critical financial data from third-party providers.

For more information about the 2020 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, please visit: https://www.kbb.com/articles/best-cars/lowest-5-year-cost-to-own-cars-trucks-suvs/

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

