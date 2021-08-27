Subaru Of America And Philadelphia Union Unveil Soccer Mini-Pitch In Camden

At the grand opening Subaru also presented a check for $10,000 to the YMCA of Greater Philadelphia to support Soccer for Success® , a free after-school program that teaches kids in Camden City the fundamentals of soccer and the importance of teamwork while building confidence through soccer coach-mentors and family engagement. Subaru and the Philadelphia Union hosted a youth soccer clinic at the grand opening, inviting YMCA youth to practice their soccer skills with members of the Philadelphia Union team.

"Soccer inspires kids all over the world to get outside and have fun, and we're excited to officially open the Subaru Park Camden Mini-Pitch as a place in the neighborhood where kids in the Camden area can learn one of the world's most popular sports, develop a love of the game and make lasting memories," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "We're also pleased to support youth soccer in our very own backyard with the donation to the YMCA Soccer for Success program and know this partnership will provide a great opportunity for Camden youth to stay active and gain leadership skills on and off the field."

"When we first met with Subaru and formed this partnership in 2020 our sincere hope was for our work together to be a symbol of commitment to our communities in Chester and Camden," said Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union President. "We believe that growing the beautiful game starts with providing safe spaces to play for children of all ages at their local parks and playgrounds, like the Subaru Park Camden Community Soccer Field."

Subaru and the Union are committed to supporting the local community with charitable programs that extend the Subaru Love Promise to New Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia area. In April, the pair announced that Subaru Park would be the first Zero Landfill MLS stadium as part of the Subaru Loves the Earth initiative. Other endeavors include the Dogs of Ben, an initiative aimed at helping shelter dogs find homes in the Philadelphia area, and the Garden for Good, which is intended to provide fresh produce for donation to food banks in Chester during harvesting seasons. All season long Subaru and the Philadelphia Union are working together to collect gently used and new soccer gear at Subaru Park and at Philadelphia area retailers, as part of the Gear for Good Program. The program ties together the opening of the new Mini-Pitch and serves as an extension of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia's five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club's first Supporters' Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS.



The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Keystone Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates USL Championship side Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing talent from the Delaware Valley, the Union has signed nine local players from their academy to a first team contract.



The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union's unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over 7 acres of professional-grade practice pitches and multiple onsite parking fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

