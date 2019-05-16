Subaru of America® Announces Pricing On 2020 Ascent 3-Row SUV

Subaru of America Inc. today announced pricing on the 2020 Subaru Ascent, which arrives at retailers this summer. The Ascent delivers a spacious interior, comfortable and flexible seating options and a host of safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies. The starting price for the 3-row SUV remains the same as last year at $31,995.

The Ascent offers three rows of seating, with available bench or captain chairs in the second row. The SUV is built on the Subaru Global Platform and is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine. The Ascent comes with Subaru's high-torque Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. EPA-rated fuel economy for the base and Premium models with standard equipment is 21 city/27 highway/23 combined, delivering a cruising range of over 500 miles. Models equipped with 20-inch wheels achieve EPA-rated fuel economy of 20 city/26 highway/22 combined. The U.S.-built Ascent is available in base, Premium, Limited and Touring trim lines.

The Family-focused SUV

The Ascent is the most versatile Subaru ever with up to nine unique seating configurations and two rows of 60/40 split flat-folding seats offering up to 86.5 cubic feet of cargo space. The Ascent comes standard with a second-row bench seat, providing room for up to eight passengers. The Limited trim as well as available option packages for the Premium trim offer a choice of second-row captain chairs at no additional charge to provide occupants with easier access to the third row. The standard roof rails accommodate multiple accessories for carrying items such as cargo, bicycles and kayaks.

Performance and Capability

The 2020 Ascent offers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, 18-inch wheels and four-wheel independent suspension. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance for all models are greater than that of many SUVs, yet the Ascent maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

The Ascent is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine that produces 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm, accompanied by a broad torque curve that peaks at 277 lb.ft. over a 2,000-4,800-rpm engine speed range. All Ascents are paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters as well as X-Mode® with Hill Descent Control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb. towing capacity and offers Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) to help maintain vehicle stability while towing. The TSA system utilizes yaw sensors to monitor trailer sway and then can brake individual wheels to stabilize the vehicle and trailer.

Available in-vehicle Wi-Fi connectivity provides smooth internet access via high-speed 4G LTE communications, broadening the range of entertainment options available to occupants using smart devices.

SUBARU STARLINK™ Connected Services offer remote engine start from a smartphone (on models with Push-Button Start); concierge service; anti-theft vehicle immobilizer with flashing vehicle security lights; child safety functions including geofencing, speed alert and curfew; and over-the-air updates. Also available is the Safety Plus package that offers SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report, and diagnostic alerts. The Safety Plus & Security Plus upgrade package adds stolen vehicle recovery service, vehicle security alarm notification, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights and remote vehicle locator.



Advanced Safety Features

The 2020 Ascent comes standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, and EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM) which provides a heads-up display of EyeSight system warnings on the windshield. Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist and Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) are also available.

New for 2020, all Ascent trims are equipped with a Rear Seat Reminder system that is designed to assist the driver in preventing child and/or pet entrapment in the vehicle by reminding the driver to check the rear seat area before exiting the vehicle. While the system cannot physically sense the presence of children or pets in the rear seat area, it will turn on if one of the following conditions is met: the vehicle is started within 30 minutes after a rear side door is opened and closed; a rear side door is opened and closed when the vehicle is running and stationary; the vehicle is turned off and back on again within 30 minutes, and the rear side doors remained closed. The system will alert the driver with an audible sound after the vehicle is turned off and will display a warning message in the Combination Meter Display (CMD), reminding the driver to check the rear seat area.

The Ascent fills out its safety roster with the Subaru Advanced Frontal Airbags, a driver's knee airbag, standard front side pelvis/torso airbags and side curtain airbags that offer front and rear outboard seat coverage. In emergency braking, Brake Assist immediately applies pressure up to the ABS limit to help increase braking effectiveness. The Brake Override System ensures that the engine power will be cut when the brake pedal and accelerator are pressed simultaneously.



Four Trim Levels

The 2020 Subaru Ascent is offered in four trim levels: base, Premium, Limited and Touring.

The $31,995 base trim starts with an extensive list of standard features that includes Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-Mode; EyeSight Driver Assist Technology; SUBARU STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia system with Android™ Auto and Apple CarPlay™; four USB ports; three zone automatic climate control; automatic power door locks and power side mirrors; raised roof rails; second-row bench seat; 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with silver finish: 19 cupholders; multi-function display; and security system with engine immobilizer. Standard on all models is Auto Vehicle Hold which keeps the vehicle in position at a stop so the driver does not need to continuously depress the brake pedal.

Priced from $34,395, the Premium trim adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; towing capability up to 5,000 lb.; power driver seat; unique spill-repellent cloth upholstery; SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; Wi-Fi connectivity; body-color side mirrors; privacy glass; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; rear seat climate controls; 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in gray with machine finish; and the All-Weather Package with heated exterior mirrors, 3-mode heated front seats and windshield wiper de-icer. New for 2020, Premium trim and above offer one touch interior illumination on/off controls.

Stepping up to the Premium trim also allows wider option availability, including second-row captain chairs; RAB; 20-inch wheels in dark gray with machine finish; and a power rear gate with height memory. Also available are Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; auto dimming rear view compass mirror with HomeLink®; panoramic moonroof; SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and a stowable cargo cover.

The well-equipped $39,345 Limited includes all Premium trim features and adds leather-trimmed upholstery as well as second-row captain chairs or bench seating at no additional charge. Limited trims receive LED Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist, LED fog lights, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish and second-row retractable sunshades. Additionally, lower door cladding with chrome accents and body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals; driver's seat adjustable thigh support; RAB; power rear gate with height memory; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start are included. Two additional USB ports are added to Limited, to bring the total number to six.

The top-of-the-line Touring model receives chrome door handles, front underguard and rear bumper protector, and new power-folding exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. The unique interior features luxurious Java Brown leather seats and upholstery; leather heated steering wheel and woodgrain-pattern matte finish accent trim. Standard three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seats enhance the comfort in the Touring model. A 120-volt power outlet and up to eight USB ports are available for charging tablets, phones and laptops. The Touring adds the 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon® QuantumLogic® surround sound system with 14 speakers, panoramic power moonroof and rain-sensing wipers. A unique Smart Rear-View Mirror and a 180-degree front-view camera complete Touring's comprehensive list of features. The Subaru Ascent Touring is priced at $45,045.



The Ascent is built in Subaru's plant in Indiana along with the Outback, Legacy and Impreza.

2020 Subaru Ascent Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery Ascent CVT '01 $31,995 $33,005 Ascent Premium 8 passenger CVT 11 $34,395 $35,405 Ascent Premium 8-p CVT 12 $35,855 $36,865 Ascent Premium 8-p CVT 14 $38,655 $39,665 Ascent Premium 7 passenger CVT 12 $35,855 36,865 Ascent Premium 7-p CVT 14 $38,655 $39,665 Ascent Limited 8 passenger CVT 21 $39,345 $40,355 Ascent Limited 8-p CVT 23 $42,295 $43,305 Ascent Limited 7 passenger CVT 21 $39,345 $40,355 Ascent Limited 7-p CVT 23 $42,295 $43,305 Ascent Touring 7 passenger CVT 31 $45,045 $46,055

2020 Ascent Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model N/A 11 Standard Model- Premium N/A 12 Power Rear Gate (PRG) + Keyless Access w/ Push-

Button Start (KAS)+ Auto-Dim Mirror w/Compass &

Homelink (ADM)+ Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) $1,460 14 (PRG)+(KAS) +(ADM) +(RAB) + 20-inch wheels

+Panoramic Moonroof + 8-in Multimedia Audio

Navigation System + Cargo Cover $4,260 21 Standard Model- Limited N/A 23 Harmon Kardon Audio w/Quantum Logic Surround

Sound + Panoramic Moonroof + 8-inches Multimedia

Audio Navigation System + Cargo Cover $2,950 31 Standard Model- Touring N/A

Destination & Delivery is $1,010 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,160 for retailers in Alaska.



Additional information and news from Subaru are available at http://www.media.subaru.com

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Ron Kiino

Product Communications Manager

856.488.3092

rkiino@subaru.com

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

jtullman@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

