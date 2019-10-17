Subaru of America Announces Pricing on 2020 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid Models

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2020 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid models. For 2020, all Crosstrek models equipped with Lineartronic® CVT come standard with the award-winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, Auto Start-Stop and SI-Drive. Also new for 2020 is the available Rear Seat Reminder, designed to help prevent child or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

The 2020 Crosstrek is offered in three trim levels – Base, Premium, and Limited, and pricing starts at $22,145, a $250 increase from the previous year. Priced at $35,145, the Crosstrek Hybrid is offered in a single standard trim. Both SUV models will begin arrives in Subaru retailers later this year. With safety as Subaru's top priority, EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is now standard on all 2020 Crosstrek models with Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) as well as Crosstrek Hybrid. EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management; Lane Keep Assist; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

Crosstrek has been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ for five years running (2015–2019)*.

All 2020 Crosstrek models include seven airbags including driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags and side pelvis/torso airbags as well as a driver's knee airbag.

The 2020 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid come standard with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine with direct fuel injection. Available on all trim levels is the Lineartronic CVT which, on Premium and Limited, features an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters that allows the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.

Crosstrek

The 2020 Crosstrek is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring and 2.0-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine that delivers 152-hp and 145 lb-ft of torque. Base and Premium trim levels are offered as either a 6-speed manual or Lineartronic CVT. The 6-speed manual transmission models have a fuel economy of 22 city and 29 highway, with a combined 25 miles per gallon. The CVT models achieve 27 city and 33 highway, averaging a combined 30 MPG.

Crosstrek models equipped with the CVT feature X-MODE and Hill Descent Control for enhanced performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. Also standard on CVT models is driver-selectable SI-DRIVE, which is a powertrain performance management system that allows the driver to tailor the vehicle's throttle characteristics by choosing between "Intelligent" and "Sport" modes. "Intelligent" mode helps smooth out accelerator inputs for fuel saving, while "Sport" mode tunes the throttle to emphasize performance. For Premium and Limited trims, the CVT features an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters that allow the driver to control the transmission via eight pre-set ratios.

The 2020 Crosstrek combines a bold design and highly capable chassis with 8.7-in of ground clearance for versatility in both off-road and city driving. The fun-to-drive SUV comes with an array of standard features including the SUBARU STARLINK™ 6.5-inch Multimedia system with touchscreen; Android™ Auto and Apple CarPlay™; power windows with auto up/auto down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats and more. New for 2020, Automatic Power Door Locks with Collision Detection Unlock Function and Automatic Climate Control are standard on all trim levels.

The Base trim also comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish, roof rails and black side cladding. The interior has black simulated carbon fiber finish on the center dash panel as well as the front and rear door panels, in addition to a standard gloss black rear roof spoiler.

The entry-level Crosstrek with Lineartronic CVT is priced at $23,495 and includes standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rear Seat Reminder, high-grade combination meter with 4.2-inch color LCD, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Automatic Individual Wheel ID Registration and SI-DRIVE.

Equipped with a standard 6-speed manual transmission, the 2020 Crosstrek Premium starts at $23,195. The Premium trim adds the STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus; STARLINK Safety and Security features; fog lights; All-Weather Package (heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors); body-color exterior mirrors; dual USB ports; On/Off automatic headlights linked to windshield wiper operation; and Welcoming lighting. The standard features on the Premium continue with a 6-speaker sound system, retractable cargo cover, cargo tray, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter handle, and more.

The Premium trim with Lineartronic CVT is priced at $24,545 and adds 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters, X-MODE with Hill Descent Control and SI-Drive. The mid-level trim also includes EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rear Seat Reminder, high-grade combination meter with 4.2-inch color LCD and Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Automatic Individual Wheel ID Registration.

A $1,695 option package for Premium adds a Power Moonroof, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Building off this option package, a 6-way power driver's seat can be added for a total price of $1,995.

The 2020 Crosstrek Limited continues as the top of the model line. Priced from $27,395, standard features include Lineartronic CVT with X-MODE with Hill Descent Control; 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish; and color-matched exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals. New for 2020, the Limited also comes with SI-DRIVE, Auto Start-Stop, Rear Seat Reminder and Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Automatic Individual Wheel ID Registration as standard.

The Limited is equipped with driver assist technology including EyeSight; Steering Responsive Headlights; High Beam Assist; Reverse Automatic Braking; and Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The top-of-the-line trim also includes LED headlights (low and high beam) with Automatic Height Adjustment Control and distinctive "Konoji" LED daytime running lights. New for 2020, LED fog lights are standard.

The interior on the Crosstrek Limited features black or gray leather with orange stitching on seats, door armrests and instrument panel and a 6-way power driver's seat. Standard amenities include leather wrapped steering wheel and shifter, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system and high-grade multifunction display with color LCD.

An option package that includes Power Moonroof is available for $1,000. Adding to this option, the STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia with Navigation powered by TomTom and Harmon Kardon® premium audio is available for a total of $2,395.

Crosstrek Hybrid

The 2020 Crosstrek Hybrid offers real all-wheel drive capability in a hybrid package. Priced at $35,145, just $150 more than its 2019 model year debut, the plug-in hybrid is the most efficient version of the versatile compact SUV ever. The 2020 Crosstrek Hybrid also qualifies for High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) permits in several states, including CA, MD and NY.

The Hybrid features the Subaru StarDrive Technology that uniquely integrates electric motors, a 2.0-liter direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission).

Subaru StarDrive Technology employs two electric motors. One motor functions as an engine starter. Conversely, it can be powered by the engine to function as a generator for the hybrid battery. The second motor powers the vehicle for hybrid and electric driving modes. It also charges the hybrid battery during regenerative braking.

The Crosstrek Hybrid is capable of speeds up to 65 mph when in full electric mode and is a full second faster from 0 to 60 mph than the standard Crosstrek. The new powertrain not only yields quicker acceleration, but up to 90 MPGe with a total range of 480 miles.

The high-capacity lithium-ion battery, mounted beneath the cargo area, enables the Hybrid to achieve an EV range of 17 miles, which covers a variety of trips.

Like the 2020 Crosstrek, the Crosstrek Hybrid is built around the Subaru Global Platform that was designed to accommodate hybrid and electric powertrains. The standard Lineartronic CVT features X-MODE and Hill Descent Control for enhanced performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. The Crosstrek Hybrid's 8.7-inches of ground clearance and 1,000 lb. towing capacity provide versatility in both off-road and city driving. The 60/40-split fold-down rear seats offer up to 43.1 cu.ft. of cargo space, enough space for camping gear or luggage.

Exclusive to the Crosstrek Hybrid is a striking exterior color, Lagoon Blue Pearl, one of four available hues as well as unique silver metallic finish on the front grille, lower front bumper and body cladding, and fog light accents. The low-profile roof rails and spoiler in black finish, along with unique 18-inch wheels in black with machine finish, accentuate this model's sleek styling. A "Plug-In Hybrid" badge adorns the rear gate and fenders, and "Plug-In" text is imprinted in the charge port door.

The Hybrid's interior features exclusive high-contrast Gray and Navy-Blue leather seats, door panels and armrests. The cabin is complemented with blue stitching and accent panels throughout.

The Crosstrek Hybrid comes with an ample list of standard features that includes the 8.0-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android™ Auto; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire pressure display; power windows with auto-up/auto-down on both driver and passenger sides; power door locks and side mirrors; LED fog lights; SI-Drive and dual USB ports.

For easy recognition while driving, the high-grade instrument panel includes a 4.2-inch color LCD as well as a power meter for real-time power output and regeneration. The high-grade multifunction display located above the center stack adds exclusive hybrid functions including driving and charging screens.

The 2020 Crosstrek Hybrid comes standard with a suite of driver-assist and safety features. EyeSight Driver Assist Technology includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management; Lane Keep Assist; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Exclusive to Hybrid, a Driver Assist Indicator has been installed at the top of the combination meter to increase visibility of EyeSight status or other warnings. Standard Steering Responsive Headlights illuminate curves as the vehicle steers into them. Reverse Automatic Braking can apply the vehicle's brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing. High Beam Assist encourages the driver to maximize the use of high beams without worry of impairing oncoming traffic. Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Cross Traffic Alert is also standard. Further, the Hybrid features a Pedestrian Alert System that provides an audible warning to pedestrians within the proximity of the vehicle when it is traveling below 20 mph.

An option package priced at $2,500 offers a power moonroof, heated steering wheel and STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system with voice activated navigation powered by TomTom. Also included with the package is a Harman Kardon 8-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier.

SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology provides hands-free connectivity and entertainment through the vehicle's multimedia or navigation system. All STARLINK Multimedia systems for Impreza offer a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™, Android™ Auto and STARLINK apps; Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; voice activated controls for phone and AM/FM stereo. The Base trim is equipped with the STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia system as standard. The 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus, standard on Premium, adds a single-disc CD player, SiriusXM All-Access Radio, SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free subscription), WIFI hotspot capability (subscription required) and HD Radio®. The 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus adds over-the-air updates and Near Field Communication to the list of features and is standard on Limited and Hybrid. The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation adds voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom (3-year free over-the-air map updates), SiriusXM Traffic (3-year free subscription) and is optional for Limited and Hybrid.

Three STARLINK Safety and Security packages, available on Premium and Limited trims as well as Hybrid. The STARLINK Safety Plus Package includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts. For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus Package adds remote engine start with climate control and heated seats, stolen vehicle recovery service, vehicle security alarm notification, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights; remote vehicle locator and parenting features including boundary, speed and curfew alerts. The STARLINK Concierge Package adds the convenience of in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.

Exclusive to Crosstrek Hybrid, STARLINK Connected Services include Remote Climate Control and Remote Battery Charging Timer. The vehicle's climate control can function without starting the engine, so it can warm up or cool down even when garaged. The Remote Battery Charging Timer allows a user to manage the vehicle charging schedule and monitor its status. The Hybrid comes with a 10-year free subscription to STARLINK Safety and Security Plus package.

* The 2019 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ applies to models with EyeSight and Steering Responsive Headlights.

2020 Crosstrek Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery Base 6MT 01 $22,145 $23,155 Base CVT 03 $23,495 $24,505 Premium 6MT 11 $23,195 $24,205 Premium CVT 11, 12, 14 $24,545 $25,555 Limited CVT 21, 22, 23 $27,395 $28,405 Hybrid CVT 01, 02 $35,145 $36,155

2020 Crosstrek Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model (6MT) N/A 03 Standard Model (CVT) N/A 11 Standard Model (6MT) N/A 11 Standard Model (CVT) N/A 12 Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert

+Keyless Access with Push-Button Start $1,695 14 Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert

+Keyless Access with Push-Button Start + Power Driver

Seat $1,995 21 Standard Model N/A 22 Moonroof $1,000 23 Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon

Amplifier and Speakers $2,395 01 Standard Model N/A 02 Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon

Amplifier and Speakers + Heated Steering Wheel $2,500 Destination & Delivery is $1,010 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT.

D&D is $1,160 for retailers in Alaska.

