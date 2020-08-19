Subaru of America Announces Pricing on 2021 Forester SUV

Subaru sharpens the focus on visibility features for the 2021 Forester. The Base and Premium trims gain Steering Responsive LED headlights along with High Beam Assist. These features had previously been standard only on the Limited and Touring trims.

The Forester also adds a Rear Seatbelt Reminder this year as standard equipment. Now all passengers are reminded to buckle up before their journey with an audio and visual warning from the instrument cluster.

All Forester models are powered by a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine teamed with a Lineartronic® CVT and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. The direct-injection engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. The Forester is a highly efficient SUV, delivering up to 33 mpg EPA-estimated highway fuel economy. The compact SUV also offers up to 1,500-lb. towing capacity and features standard Trailer Stability Assist.

Also standard across the Forester model line is Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. The award-winning system includes Adaptive Cruise Control; Pre-Collision Braking; Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lead Vehicle Start Alert.

Introducing the 2021 Forester

The 2021 Forester (Base) is priced at $24,795 and continues the model's notoriety for value with a long list of standard features including power windows, door locks, and side mirrors; dual USB ports in the front center console; multi-function display; remote keyless entry; and combination meter with color LCD.

Also standard on Base is the SUBARU STARLINK™ 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™, Android™ Auto and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity as well as SiriusXM® and a CD player.

An option package upgrades the base model with 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in silver finish plus roof rails for an MSRP of $600.

2021 Forester Premium



The 2021 Forester Premium, priced from $27,795, adds a considerable upgrade over the Base in comfort, convenience and available tech. The standard All-Weather Package includes heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer. The Premium also adds a 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar support; 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish; roof rails; dark tint privacy glass; and a panoramic power moonroof.

New for 2021, the Premium comes with Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and fog lights as standard equipment.

For improved off-pavement performance, the Forester Premium trim features standard X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control. The Premium trim's interior is upgraded with a leather-wrapped steering wheel with silver stitching; center dash panel trim in black with silver metallic finish; high-grade combination meter with color LCD; high-grade multi-function display, and chrome inner door handles.

The Premium offers a single option package that includes Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and a Power Rear Gate with automatic close & height memory. The MSRP for the package is $1,095.

Forester Sport

With a starting price of $29,395, the 2021 Forester Sport offers unique exterior and interior elements for a youthful and rugged appearance as well as enhanced standard equipment over the Premium.

For 2021, the Sport adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert to its standard equipment list; this safety system was formerly optional.

The exterior of the Sport trim is adorned with exclusive gloss black trim as well as black-finish 18-inch wheels and a black rear roof spoiler. Orange accents are featured on the side and front lower valances and roof rail mounts. An orange SPORT badge adds a striking yet complementary contrast on the rear of the vehicle.

The exclusive Sport interior features a unique dark gray material with orange stitching and accents throughout the cabin.

In addition, the Sport trim features Dual X-MODE for increased capability in a wider range of conditions.

A single option package is available for the 2021 Sport that includes Reverse Automatic Braking; SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system; Harman Kardon® premium sound system; and a Power Rear Gate. The option package has a MSRP of $1,645.

Forester Limited

Priced at $31,395, the 2021 Forester Limited includes all features from the Premium and is visually distinguished with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish; exterior mirrors in matching body color with integrated turn signals, and chrome accent trim for the fog lights.

The 2021 Forester Limited joins the Sport and Touring trims in featuring a 7-speed manual mode for the Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission).

The Limited comes standard with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Its roster of added amenities includes STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia Plus; perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; silver metallic with gloss black finish center dash panel trim; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; dual-zone automatic climate control with voice-activated controls; dual USB ports in the rear center console, and a power rear gate with auto close and height memory.

The Limited offers a single option package with Reverse Automatic Braking, STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia with Navigation powered by TomTom®, Harman Kardon speaker system and a Heated Steering Wheel. The MSRP of this robust package is $1,695.

Forester Touring

Continuing as the top of the model line, the 2021 Forester Touring is priced at $34,895. The Touring includes the full list of standard and optional features from the Limited and adds the innovative DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System.

The exterior of the Touring is distinguished by unique 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish; chrome exterior door handles; satin chrome exterior folding mirrors with integrated turn signals, and LED fog lights with chrome trim. This flagship trim level also has silver metallic finish mounts on the roof rails and and a silver finish on the front, rear and side valences as well as chrome badges.

The Forester Touring cabin offers a choice of exclusive Black or Saddle Brown perforated leather trimmed upholstery; 10-way power driver's seat with 2-position memory (includes power lumbar support); 8-way power front passenger seat, and heated rear seats. LEDs are used for cargo-area and dome lights with off-delay, as well as the rear gate.

2021 Subaru Forester Trim Transmission Applicable Options MSRP MSRP + Destination &

Delivery ($1,050) Forester CVT 01, 02 $24,795 $25,845 Forester Premium CVT 11, 15 $27,795 $28,845 Forester Sport CVT 21, 24 $29,395 $30,445 Forester Limited CVT 31, 32 $31,395 $32,445 Forester Touring CVT 41 $34,895 $35,945

2021 Subaru Forester Option Packages Forester CODE 01: Standard Model N/A CODE 02: Alloy Wheel Package + Roof Rails $600 Forester Premium CODE 11: Standard Model N/A CODE 15: BSD/RCTA + Power Rear Gate $1,095 Forester Sport

CODE 21: Standard Model N/A CODE 24: RAB + 8-inch Multimedia Plus + Harman Kardon Amp & speakers + Power Rear Gate $1,645 Forester Limited CODE 31: Standard Model N/A CODE 32: RAB + 8-inch Multimedia with Nav + Harman Kardon Amp & speakers + Heated Steering Wheel $1,695 Forester Touring CODE 41: Standard Model N/A

