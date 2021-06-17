Subaru of America Announces Pricing on 2022 Impreza Models

For 2022, a striking new exterior color is available on all trim levels: Sapphire Blue Pearl. The new color is paired with an either black or ivory interior depending on trim level.

All Impreza models equipped with the Lineartronic CVT come standard with the award-winning Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, which includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, as well as Lead Vehicle Start Alert. Models with the CVT also feature Rear Seat Reminder, which is designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

The 2022 Impreza comes standard with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct injected SUBARU BOXER® engine that produces 152-horsepower and 145 lb.-ft. of torque. Available on all trim levels is the Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission), which on Premium and above, features a 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2022 Impreza achieves up to 36 highway MPG and more than 450 miles on a full tank, making it one of the most fuel-efficient all-wheel drive vehicles sold in the U.S.

Impreza

The Impreza Base with standard 5-speed manual transmission is priced at $18,795 for sedan and $19,295 for 5-door. With optional Lineartronic CVT, the Base is priced from $20,095 for sedan and $20,595 for 5-door, and includes standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Rear Seat Reminder, high-grade combination meter with 4.2-inch color LCD, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Automatic Individual Wheel ID Registration and, on the sedan, an electronic trunk lid release.

The Base has an extensive roster of standard features including the SUBARU STARLINK® 6.5-inch Multimedia system with touchscreen; Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®; power windows with auto up/auto down on both driver and passenger sides; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multi-function display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; carpeted floor mats and more. Automatic power door locks with collision detection unlock function is standard on all trim levels.

Impreza Premium

The popular Impreza Premium, priced at $22,195 for sedan and $22,695 for 5-door, includes all features from the Base trim with Lineartronic CVT and adds 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The Premium also adds the STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus, STARLINK Safety and Security features, fog lights and the All-Weather Package with heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors. The 5-door models are equipped with roof rails as standard. The Premium also includes SI-DRIVE performance management system as standard equipment.

An option package for Premium adds a Power Moonroof, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and 6-way power driver's seat for an MSRP of $1,970.

Impreza Sport

The 2022 Impreza Sport, available in sedan and 5-door models, delivers a fun-to-drive performance feel thanks to exclusive suspension tuning, 18-inch machine finish alloy wheels and Active Torque Vectoring. The Sport 5-door is priced from $22,995 with the standard 5-speed manual transmission, which features a short throw shifter. The Sport 5-door is also available with a Lineartronic CVT with 7-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters for a price of $24,095.

The Impreza Sport sedan is priced at $23,595 and is equipped with the Lineartronic CVT and SI-DRIVE performance management system as standard.

In both model styles, the Sport trim features upgrades over the Premium that include the SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; aluminum pedals; and leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift handle and CVT shift boot. The Sport sedan and 5-door, with Lineartronic CVT, include standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

An option package that includes Power Moonroof, Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Harmon Kardon® amplifier and speakers and 6-way power driver's seat is available for an MSRP of $2,470.

Impreza Limited

The 2022 Limited trim delivers a touch of luxury and added tech in a fun-to-drive, fuel-efficient compact package. New for 2022, the Limited is offered exclusively as a 5-Door.

Priced from $26,395, the Limited features a more upscale exterior with LED headlights (low and high beam); LED daytime running lights; and 17-inch machine finished alloy wheels. Thoughtful use of exterior chrome trim and turn signal side mirrors add a touch of elegance.

The Limited features a plush, leather-trimmed interior with double stitching on the door armrests and instrument panel, plus a 6-way power driver's seat. Standard amenities include an automatic climate control system; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system.

Like the Premium and Sport models, the Limited features the SI-Drive performance management system. The Limited augments its long roster of standard safety features with Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear-Cross Traffic Alert. Standard High Beam Assist and Steering Responsive Headlights enhance night time visibility.

An option package that includes STARLINK 8-inch Multimedia with Navigation powered by TomTom

®

, Harmon Kardon

®

premium audio and Power Moonroof is available for an MPRP of $2,350.

2022 IMPREZA Model/Trim Transmission Applicable

Option Code MSRP MSRP +

destination and

delivery Impreza Sedan







Base 5MT 01 $18,795 $19,755 Base CVT 03 $20,095 $21,055 Premium CVT 11, 14 $22,195 $23,155 Sport CVT 21, 23 $23,595 $24,555

Impreza 5-door







Base 5MT 01 $19,295 $20,255 Base CVT 03 $20,595 $21,555 Premium CVT 11, 14 $22,695 $23,655 Sport 5MT 21 $22,995 $23,955 Sport CVT 21, 23 $24,095 $25,055 Limited CVT 31, 35 $26,395 $27,355

2022 Impreza Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Base Trim Level (5MT) N/A 03 Base Trim Level (CVT and EyeSight) N/A 11 Standard Premium Trim Level N/A 14 Power Moonroof + Blind Sport Detection w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Keyless Access with Push-Button Start + Power Driver Seat $1,970 21 Standard Sport Trim Level (5MT) N/A 21 Standard Sport Trim Level (CVT and EyeSight) N/A 23 Power Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Harman Kardon® Amplifier and Speakers + Power Driver Seat $2,470 31 Standard Limited Trim Level N/A 35 Power Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon® Amplifiers and Speakers $2,350

Destination & Delivery is $960 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,110 for retailers in Alaska.

