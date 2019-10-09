Subaru of America Expands Pet Adoptions to More Than 40 National Auto Shows Nationwide

"At Subaru, we look forward to opportunities that help our furry friends in need and we want to return the unconditional love they show us each day," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We saw great success with our pet adoption events last year, so we wanted to not only sustain, but build upon, that momentum to help even more pets unite with a loving lifetime companion."

Attendees at participating auto shows will be able to interact with adoptable pets at the Subaru Loves Pets play area and will have the opportunity to adopt and take home a pet of their own. Available at each auto show booth will be a special Subaru pet tag engraving station.

Attendees not looking to adopt are encouraged to personalize a tag to take home for their own pet along with a donation to the partner shelter. All donations and proceeds to the exhibit will go directly animals at the participating shelter.

The auto show adoption events are a part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, which is dedicated to helping improve the safety and well-being of animals in communities nationwide. The automaker's commitment to pets is one part of its Love Promise philanthropic platform.

To kick off the auto show season, Subaru hosted adoption events at the Las Vegas Motor Trend Auto Show and the Central Florida Auto Show in September. Similar events will continue nationwide over the course of the year and into 2020, culminating at the North American International Auto Show in June 2020. The full list of auto shows where Subaru will host pet adoption events include*:

Las Vegas Motor Trend Auto Show: September 13-15, 2019

Central Florida Auto Show ( Orlando ): September 20-22, 2019

): Orange County Auto Show (Anaheim): October 3-6, 2019

Memphis Auto Show: October 4-6, 2019

Miami Int'l Auto Show: November 1-10, 2019

Seattle Int'l Auto Show: November 14-17, 2019

Florida Int 'l Auto Show ( Tampa ): November 15-17, 2019

'l Auto Show ( ): Charlotte Int 'l Auto Show: November 21-24, 2019

'l Auto Show: Los Angeles Int 'l Auto Show: November 22-December 1, 2019

'l Auto Show: Arizona Int'l Auto Show ( Phoenix ): November 28-December 1, 2019

): San Francisco Int'l Auto Show: November 28-December 2, 2019

Indianapolis Int'l Auto Show: December 26- January 1, 2020

San Diego Int'l Auto Show: January 1-5, 2020

Silicon Valley Int'l Auto Show ( San Jose ): January 9-12, 2020

): South Carolina Int 'l Auto Show ( Greenville ): January 10-12, 2020

'l Auto Show ( ): New England Auto Show ( Boston ): January 16-20, 2020

): Utah Int'l Auto Show ( Salt Lake City ): January 17-20, 2020

): West Virginia Int 'l Auto Show ( Charleston ): January 17-19, 2020

'l Auto Show ( ): Greater St. Louis Int'l Auto Show: January 21-26, 2020

Houston Auto Show: January 22-26, 2020

Washington Auto Show: January 21-February 2, 2020

Pennsylvania Auto Show (Harrisburg): January 23-26, 2020

Northeast Int'l Auto Show ( Providence ): January 24-26, 2020

): Cincinnati Auto Show: February 5-9, 2020

Motor Trend International Baltimore: February 6-9, 2020

Philadelphia Auto Show: February 8-17, 2020

Chicago Int'l Auto Show: February 8-17, 2020

Virginia Int 'l Auto Show ( Richmond ): February 14-16, 2020

'l Auto Show ( ): Jacksonville Auto Show: February 14-16, 2020

Pittsburgh Int'l Auto Show: February 14-17, 2020

Portland Auto Show: February 20- 23, 2020

Cleveland Int 'l Auto Show: February 21-March 2, 2020

'l Auto Show: Greater Milwaukee Auto Show: February 22-March 1, 2020

Atlanta Auto Show: February 26-March 1, 2020

Kansas City Int'l Auto Show: March 4-8, 2020

Twin Cities Auto Show ( Minneapolis ): March 7-15, 2020

): Columbus Int 'l Auto Show: March19-22, 2020

'l Auto Show: March19-22, 2020 Dallas Auto Show: March 18-22, 2020

Denver Int 'l Auto Show: April 2-5, 2020

'l Auto Show: New Mexico Auto Show: April 3-5, 2020

New York Int'l Auto Show: April 10-19, 2020

North American International Auto Show ( Detroit ): June 8-21, 2020

*participation at these auto shows is subject to change

About Subaru Love Promise

The Subaru Love Promise is just that. A promise. It is a promise to do right by our community by partnering with nonprofit education, health, community, environment, and animal organizations - to set Subaru apart through our deeds and the deeds of our partners. To be unlike any other car company by doing what is right and good, just for the sake of doing it.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

