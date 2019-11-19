Subaru of America Finds Homes For Pets In Need During 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show
Automaker Partners with Local Shelters to Host Pet Adoption Event
Nov 19, 2019, 14:35 ET
CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced it will be hosting a pet adoption event during the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show through a partnership with several local animal shelters. The event, which will take place at the Subaru exhibit inside the LA Convention Center, seeks to unite pets with their forever homes.
To facilitate the exhibit, Subaru has partnered with five shelters from the Los Angeles area: Our Family Paws Rescue, German Shepherd Rescue Orange County, Los Angeles Animal Services, Westside German Shepherd Rescue and Fur Baby Rescue. Shelter partners will alternate their presence daily throughout the 10 daylong event.
"At Subaru, we look forward to opportunities that help our furry friends in need, and we want to return the unconditional love they show us each day," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We saw great success with our pet adoption events last year, so we wanted to not only sustain, but build upon, that momentum to help even more pets unite with a loving lifetime companion."
Auto show attendees will be able to interact with the adorable pets from the five partnering shelters during select times and dates, as outlined below:
- Friday, November 22, 11am to 4pm – Our Family Paws Rescue
- Saturday, November 23, 11am to 3pm – German Shepherd Rescue Orange County
- Sunday, November 24, 11am to 3pm – German Shepherd Rescue Orange County
- Monday, November 25, 11am to 4pm – Our Family Paws Rescue
- Tuesday, November 26, 11am to 4pm – Our Family Paws Rescue
- Wednesday, November 27, 11am to 4pm – Los Angeles Animal Services
- Thursday, November 28, 8am to 4pm – Westside German Shepherd Rescue
- Friday, November 29, 11am to 4pm – Fur Baby Rescue
- Saturday, November 30, 11am to 3pm – German Shepherd Rescue Orange County
- Sunday, December 1, 11am to 3pm – German Shepherd Rescue Orange County
All adopters are subject to standard guidelines and procedures. Prospective adopters should bring with them a photo ID.
This Los Angeles Auto Show adoption event is a part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, which is dedicated to helping improve the safety and well-being of animals in communities nationwide. The automaker's commitment to pets is one part of its Love Promise company vision. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets.
About Subaru Love Promise
The Subaru Love Promise is our vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru. Together with our retailers, we are dedicated to making the world a better place.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.
