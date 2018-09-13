Subaru of America Helps Animals in Need During October “Subaru Loves Pets” Month

In celebration of Subaru Loves Pets, participating Subaru retailers across the country will work alongside the automaker's established network of local animal organizations to collect supplies needed to keep animals healthy, happy and ready to find homes. Retailers will also provide Subaru Loves Pets shelter supply kits, created in partnership with BARK for the second consecutive year. The curated kits include various items aimed at improving the well-being of shelter animals awaiting adoption, such as chew toys, reusable water bowls, bath wipes and tennis balls.

In addition, select Subaru retailers are hosting pet events in partnership with local animal welfare organizations. Each pet event is supported by a grant from the ASPCA® made possible by Subaru. There are 48 animal welfare organizations and 48 retailers participating across 23 states.

Throughout October, customers are encouraged to visit their local Subaru retailer and take a picture with the Subaru Loves Pets photo frame and share on social media, using #SubaruLovesPets to raise awareness about animal welfare. As a token of appreciation, visitors will receive a Subaru Ascent or Forester plush toy or pet bandana, while supplies last.

"Each year, we at Subaru look forward to Subaru Loves Pets as a chance to celebrate our furry friends and return the unconditional love they show us each and every day," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Subaru of America, Inc. "We know our owners are passionate about their pets and we are committed to keeping all animals, including those in shelters, happy and healthy – increasing their overall chance of finding safe, loving homes."

For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets.

About Subaru Love Promise

The Subaru Love Promise is just that. A promise. It is a promise to do right by our community by partnering with nonprofit education, health, community, environment, and animal organizations - to set Subaru apart through our deeds and the deeds of our partners. To be unlike any other car company by doing what is right and good, just for the sake of doing it.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first animal welfare organization in North America and serves as the nation's leading voice for animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA's mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. For more information, please visit www.ASPCA.org, and be sure to follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, dog park chic accessories, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; a curated e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; and custom collections via its retail partner network. At BARK, we want to be the people our dogs think we are and promise to be their voice until every dog reaches its full tail-wagging potential. Sniff around at www.bark.co for more information.

