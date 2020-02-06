Subaru of America Helps Pets In Need During 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show

"At Subaru of America, we consider the Philadelphia Auto Show our hometown event, so we're especially excited to help animals in our community find loving homes with our friends and neighbors in the Philadelphia area," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Subaru of America, Inc. "Our partnership with these local shelters in our very own backyard reinforces our commitment to protecting and improving the lives of pets everywhere."

In order to facilitate the adoption event, Subaru has partnered with six shelters local to the Philadelphia area: 1 Love 4 Animals, Morris Animal Refuge, TLC Rescue PA, Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue and Providence Animal Center. Shelter partners will alternate their presence daily throughout the eleven days.

Auto show attendees will be able to interact with the adorable pets from the six partnering shelters during select times and dates, including the Black Tie Tailgate:

Friday, February 7 – Black Tie Tailgate

7PM to 11:30PM – 1 Love 4 Animals

9AM to 2PM – Morris Animal Refuge

3PM to 9PM – TLC Rescue PA

9AM to 2PM – Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society

3PM to 8PM – 1 Love 4 Animals

12PM to 4 PM – 1 Love 4 Animals

5PM to 10PM – Morris Animal Refuge

12PM to 4PM – Philadelphia Annual Welfare Society

5PM to 10PM – 1 Love 4 Animals

12PM to 4PM – Providence Animal Center

5PM to 10PM – Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue

12PM to 4 PM – Morris Animal Refuge

5PM to 10PM – TLC Rescue PA

12PM to 4PM – Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue

5PM to 10PM – 1 Love 4 Animals

9AM to 2PM – 1 Love 4 Animals

3PM to 9PM – Morris Animal Refuge

9AM to 2PM – Philadelphia Annual Welfare Society

3PM to 6:30PM – Providence Animal Center

9AM to 5PM – 1 Love 4 Animals

All adopters are subject to standard guidelines and procedures. Prospective adopters should bring with them a photo ID.

This Philadelphia Auto Show adoption event is a part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, which is dedicated to helping improve the safety and well-being of animals in communities nationwide. The automaker's commitment to pets is one part of its Love Promise company vision. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets.

About Subaru Love Promise

The Subaru Love Promise is our vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru. Together with our retailers, we are dedicated to making the world a better place.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.