Subaru of America, Inc. Announces December 2019 Sales; Sets Eleventh Consecutive Annual Sales Record

Subaru of America, Inc. today established a new all-time U.S. sales record of 700,117 vehicles for the 2019 calendar year (CY); an increase of 3 percent compared to the previous annual record of 680,135 vehicles set in 2018. Subaru closed out December 2019 with 62,364 vehicle sales, a 3.4 percent decrease compared to the same period last year due to decreased inventory caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan. December also marked the 71st consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the company.

In 2019, the 3-row Ascent SUV achieved a new annual sales record, adding 81,958 sales to the year-end total, while Forester achieved 180,179 annual sales. Outback and Legacy finished the year with sales of 181,178 and 35,063, up 1 percent and down 13 percent, respectively. Impreza added 66,415 annual sales. On the performance side, the automaker's WRX and STI models achieved annual sales of 21,838, while BRZ added 2,334 sales.

With four completely new or refreshed models launched in 2019, including the all-new Outback and Legacy, the Subaru brand continued to leverage its U.S. production operations in Indiana to attract a record number of customers for the 12th consecutive year. Milestones achieved in 2019 include the sale of the 2-millionth Forester, as well as the 10-millionth Subaru sold in the U.S.

"2019 marked the 12th straight year of sales increases and 11th consecutive year of record sales for the Subaru franchise in the U.S.," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "We would like to thank our retailers, distributors and employees for making these record-breaking sales results possible. The soul of Subaru shines most strongly during our annual Subaru Share the Love® Event, which since its inception in 2008, will have contributed more than $170 million to charities that reinforce our mission to make the world a better place."

"We are pleased to close December and 2019 with strong sales and steady growth, despite an increasingly competitive auto industry," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "In 2019, Outback was our top selling model, Forester had its best year ever, and the Ascent saw a triple-digit sales increase, reflecting the continued strength of our product portfolio. With the enduring support of our retailer network, we look forward to continued success in 2020."



Carline Dec-19 Dec-18 % Chg Dec-19 Dec-18 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 16,436 17,642 -6.8% 180,179 171,613 5.0% Impreza 5,740 5,880 -2.4% 66,415 76,400 -13.1% WRX/STI 1,561 2,417 -35.4% 21,838 28,730 -24.0% Ascent 8,280 7,733 7.1% 81,958 36,211 126.3% Legacy 3,415 3,374 1.2% 35,063 40,109 -12.6% Outback 16,661 15,851 5.1% 181,178 178,854 1.3% BRZ 131 349 -62.5% 2,334 3,834 -39.1% Crosstrek 10,140 11,295 -10.2% 131,152 144,384 -9.2% TOTAL 62,364 64,541 -3.4% 700,117 680,135 2.9%

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

