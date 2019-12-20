Subaru of America, Inc. Releases Inaugural Corporate Impact Report

"At Subaru, it is our responsibility to show love and respect to all who interact with us," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "This report is our first of many and will give us a place to measure our corporate responsibility progress year over year, as well as provide transparency to our stakeholders who can challenge us to grow."

The 2019 report contains just a sampling of SOA's Corporate Responsibility stories and reflects benchmark data through the end of the 2018 calendar year. On an annual basis, SOA will reflect on how they have upheld their commitment to live out the Subaru Love Promise and be the best version of Subaru throughout the previous year. Highlights from the inaugural report include:

Our Subaru Family

Kelley Blue Book's Most Trusted Brand for five years running.

Continue to receive 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Equality Index year over year.

Employees participated in over 170 volunteer events, donating over 7,300 hours to serve their communities.

Our Planet

3,900,000-quart bottles saved from the waste stream by the bulk oil and coolant programs.

4,500,000 pounds diverted from the landfill through a partnership with the National Park Foundation.

71 percent reduction per square foot of energy consumption at SOA facilities over past 15 years.

Our Community

$4,000,000 philanthropic support invested in Camden, NJ since 2016 and $840,325 in grants donated to the Camden community.

philanthropic support invested in since 2016 and in grants donated to the community. $153,700,000 donated through Share the Love corporate and Foundation giving over the past 11 years.

donated through Share the Love corporate and Foundation giving over the past 11 years. 34,000 volunteer hours donated by Subaru employees over the past 11 years.

Measuring Our Impact

Plans to expand the returnable shipping container initiatives at the Subaru parts distribution centers by one- hundred and thirty-three percent.

Goal to increase recycling rates at three focus national parks – Yosemite , Grand Teton, and Denali – by fifteen percent.

, Grand Teton, and Denali – by fifteen percent. Plans to plant 500,000 trees in California regions impacted by wildfires over the next four years, as part of the Forester Reforesting program.

SOA's full Corporate Impact Report can be found and downloaded here – https://www.subaru.com/content/dam/subaru/about-subaru/Downloads/Subaru_Report_2018.pdf.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

