Subaru of America, Inc. Reports July Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 50,125 vehicle sales for July 2021, a 2.6 percent decrease compared to July 2020 due to reduced inventory resulting from the global microchip shortage. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 371,375, a 16.6 percent gain compared with the same period in 2020.

"Given our very low day's supply, Subaru of America is immensely proud of our retailers' sales efficiency amidst the ongoing global microchip shortage that has affected the automotive industry," said Thomas J. Doll, President & CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "In July, Subaru was also excited to learn that our brand won the J.D. Power award for Best Brand Loyalty for the third consecutive year. Subaru received the highest overall score across mass market (non-luxury) and luxury automakers, showcasing the longevity, value, trust, and performance that our owners know they can expect from Subaru."

Outback was the top performer by volume for the month with 14,058 vehicles, an increase of 15.6 percent over July 2020. Crosstrek achieved its best July ever with 13,402 vehicles, an increase of 50.4 percent compared to the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, Crosstrek posted a 42 percent increase, while Outback and WRX/STI carlines each posted an increase of 36 percent compared to 2020.

In July, Subaru was awarded top honors in the J.D. Power 2021 Best Brand Loyalty Award. With a loyalty rate of 61.8%, the automaker earned "Best Brand Loyalty in the Automotive Industry" for the third year in a row. Customer loyalty is based on the percentage of vehicle owners who choose the same brand when trading in or purchasing their next vehicle.

"Car buyers continue to show excitement for our standout SUV lineup, with the Crosstrek, Outback, and Forester continuing to perform well given supply constraints," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Despite industry-wide challenges, Subaru continues to earn the attention of car buyers looking for capable, safe and fun-to-drive vehicles that they can rely on."

Carline Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 12,235 15,313 -20.1% 108,200 101,173 7.0% Impreza 706 4,259 -83.4% 17,871 22,879 -21.9% WRX/STI 2,305 1,845 24.9% 16,577 12,178 36.1% Ascent 5,044 6,075 -17.0% 33,417 37,472 -10.8% Legacy 2,375 2,629 -9.7% 15,296 14,530 5.3% Outback 14,058 12,158 15.6% 101,677 74,467 36.5% BRZ 0 266 -100.0% 721 1,228 -41.3% Crosstrek 13,402 8,913 50.4% 77,616 54,645 42.0% TOTAL 50,125 51,458 -2.6% 371,375 318,572 16.6%

