Subaru of America, Inc. Reports May 2020 Sales

"While we at Subaru of America continue to feel the effects the pandemic has had on both the auto industry and the country as a whole, we are hopeful that our May results show a positive change," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America. "Our retailers have gone above and beyond to sell 51,988 during these difficult times, a great sales month under the current conditions. As always, we continue our efforts with our Subaru Love Promise as Subaru's donation of 50 million meals to Feeding America begins to take effect, and also through our continued community outreach through the charitable works of our network of retailers, distributors and employees in our efforts to remain a force for good during this adverse times."

"Subaru sales exceeded our expectations, including a best-ever May for Forester, and we have the hard work and dedication of our retailers and their employees to thank," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We are appreciative of their commitment to safely sell and deliver Subaru vehicles to our customers."

Carline May-20 May-19 % Chg May-20 May-19 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 17,859 16,028 11.4% 66,370 71,466 -7.1% Impreza 3,085 5,532 -44.2% 15,231 24,130 -36.9% WRX/STI 2,255 2,110 6.8% 8,163 10,510 -22.3% Ascent 5,740 7,509 -23.6% 25,318 33,094 -23.5% Legacy 1,954 2,994 -34.7% 9,847 14,204 -30.7% Outback 11,382 18,017 -36.8% 52,055 76,206 -31.7% BRZ 227 231 -1.7% 724 1,337 -45.9% Crosstrek 9,486 11,551 -17.9% 35,491 47,067 -24.6% TOTAL 51,988 63,972 -18.7% 213,199 278,014 -23.3%

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Subaru and its retailers are following the most up-to-date guidelines from the CDC, adapting services and undertaking enhanced measures for cleaning and sanitation to help support the safety of employees and customers. In addition, many stores are providing alternative methods of vehicle service – including pick-up and drop-off, expanded service loaner fleet, and mobile repair. For information on the Subaru Payment Deferment Program, please contact your local Subaru retailer or visit Subaru Motors Finance.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

[email protected]

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

[email protected]

Nicholas Saraceni

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3330

[email protected]

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

