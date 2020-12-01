Subaru of America, Inc. Reports November 2020 Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 50,413 vehicle sales for November 2020, an 11.4 percent decrease compared with November 2019. November also marked the seventh consecutive month of 50,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker in 2020.

As the top performing carline by volume, Outback sales increased 3.5 percent in November 2020 compared with the same month a year ago. Crosstrek achieved its best November ever with 12,841 sales, a 23.7 percent increase over the same month in 2019. BRZ posted a 12.2 percent increase, while WRX/STI posted 14.2 percent increase in November.

"In a sales month that was shorter than usual, our retailers rose to the challenge to deliver steady sales during this time of uncertainty," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We look forward to the December holiday season and another month of opportunity to deliver the safest, most reliable and family-friendly vehicles on the market."

"Our Subaru retailers again delivered a successful result and brought us a step closer to exceeding our forecast of 600,000 units this year," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "December car-buyers have an extra incentive to choose Subaru this holiday season thanks to our thirteenth annual Subaru Share the Love® Event. With every new Subaru purchased or leased at participating Subaru retailers nationwide, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of charity."

Following eleven consecutive years of sales records, Subaru reported year-to-date sales of 548,384, a 14 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

Carline Nov-20 Nov-19 % Chg Nov-20 Nov-19 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 12,211 16,386 -25.5% 160,990 163,743 -1.7% Impreza 3,174 5,686 -44.2% 39,658 60,675 -34.6% WRX/STI 1,714 1,501 14.2% 19,210 20,277 -5.3% Ascent 5,231 7,545 -30.7% 60,931 73,678 -17.3% Legacy 2,192 2,801 -21.7% 24,718 31,648 -21.9% Outback 12,921 12,481 3.5% 136,022 164,517 -17.3% BRZ 129 115 12.2% 2,096 2,203 -4.9% Crosstrek 12,841 10,378 23.7% 104,759 121,012 -13.4% TOTAL 50,413 56,893 -11.4% 548,384 637,753 -14.0%

Moving into the final month of the year, the Subaru Share the Love® Event will run through January 4, 2021. Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation or a hometown charity selected by participating Subaru retailers. In the program's thirteenth consecutive year, Subaru and participating retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $200 million donated to charities since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008.

