Subaru of America Nurtures A Love For Science With Online Educational Resources

"At Subaru, we have seen firsthand how a strong education in science, engineering and innovation can enrich children's lives and benefit future generations," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America. "While school may look different for some, we hope these resources created in partnership with AAAS help families expand their children's worlds at home and prove just how fun learning can be."

The library of resources, created by the AAAS STEM Education Program, provides quality and interactive online activities for young people in grades K-8. The activities, which cover a variety of science disciplines including, biology, astronomy, physics and more, are designed for families to complete together, and can also be incorporated into lesson plans for teachers.

"We are developing resources that encourage inquiry and discovery at home during a time when children may not be receiving as much hands-on science instruction," said Suzanne Thurston, director of the AAAS STEM Education Program. "Activities are designed to be accessible and easy to navigate."

Families and teachers can access the resources at the AAAS/Subaru Prize for Excellence in Science Books website, and look for new content each Wednesday posted on the AAAS/Subaru Book Prize social channels on Facebook and Twitter.

The resources were developed as part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, the automaker's Subaru Love Promise commitment to broaden students' worlds by making learning as accessible as possible.

For information about Subaru Loves Learning and to find out more about the partners that Subaru supports, visit http://www.subaru.com/loves-learning and follow #SubaruLovesLearning.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About AAAS

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is the world's largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science, as well as Science Translational Medicine; Science Signaling; a digital, open-access journal, Science Advances; Science Immunology; and Science Robotics. AAAS was founded in 1848 and includes nearly 250 affiliated societies and academies of science, serving 10 million individuals. Science has the largest paid circulation of any peer-reviewed general science journal in the world. The nonprofit AAAS is open to all and fulfills its mission to "advance science and serve society" through initiatives in science policy, international programs, science education, public engagement, and more. For additional information about AAAS, see www.aaas.org.

Diane Anton Corporate Communications Manager (856) 488-5093 [email protected] Nicholas Saraceni Corporate Communications Specialist (856) 488-3330 [email protected] Tiffany Lohwater Chief Communications Officer, AAAS (202) 326-8737 [email protected]



SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.subaru.com

