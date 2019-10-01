Subaru of America reaffirms commitment to pets in need during October “Subaru Loves Pets” month and establishes first-ever “National Make a Dog’s Day” on October 22.

A commitment to caring for pets is integral to the Subaru Love Promise and this year, Subaru is expanding its dedication by establishing the first-ever National Make A Dog's Day on October 22. On this day, Subaru and its retailers will sponsor a nationwide effort to help the hardest-to-adopt shelter dogs find loving homes. Working closely with the ASPCA, the automaker will champion special needs dogs, specifically senior dogs, amputees, visually and hearing-impaired dogs, and dogs with birth defects and physical challenges. The automaker invites dog lovers to do something special for their loving companions on this day.

"Pets play a big role in our lives and the lives of Subaru owners. While we support efforts all year dedicated to the betterment of animals' lives, in October, we make a concerted effort to help shelter pets – particularly the hard-to-adopt ones – find loving homes," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We are proud to establish the official National Make a Dog's Day on October 22 and shine a light on the hundreds of thousands of dogs that are often times passed over including those with special needs."

To support the Subaru Loves Pets initiative and National Make A Dog's Day, Subaru will launch a new creative campaign and will air dog-focused commercials throughout the month of October across broadcast and digital platforms. The campaign includes television spots that feature the automaker's beloved spokesdogs, The Barkleys, on their latest adventures, as well as introduces some new faces through a set of advertising spots, entitled "The Underdogs." These spots will feature the dogs needing the most help getting adopted and debunk the myths, as well as celebrate their unique charms.

Consumers are invited to do something special to celebrate their dogs on October 22 and share their happy dog in social posts using #MakeADogsDay. Consumers can join the effort to help hard-to-adopt dogs by considering adopting a shelter dog, volunteering at an animal shelter, or participating in a Subaru retailer collection drive.

Throughout October, select Subaru retailers across the country will collect unused pet supplies crucial to maintaining the health and well-being of shelter animals. In addition to these collection efforts, Subaru and participating retailers will donate 5,500 shelter supply kits and 4,800 new pet parent kits to local shelters. Also, more than 100 participating Subaru retailers will work in conjunction with animal shelters in their communities to host pet adoption events.

For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets.

About Subaru Love Promise

The Subaru Love Promise is just that. A promise. It is a promise to do right by our community by partnering with nonprofit education, health, community, environment, and animal organizations - to set Subaru apart through our deeds and the deeds of our partners. To be unlike any other car company by doing what is right and good, just for the sake of doing it.



About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $145 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.



