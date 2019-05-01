Subaru of America Sets New Sales Record with Outback, Forester and Ascent Leading the Charge to Best-Ever April Sales
May 01, 2019, 11:52 ET
- Best April ever – monthly sales increase 7.7 percent over April 2018
- 89 consecutive months of yearly, month-over-month growth
- Best April ever for Outback, Forester and Ascent
- 62 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Outbacks sold
- 69 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Foresters sold
Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 57,288 vehicle sales for April 2019, a 7.7 percent increase compared with April 2018, and the best April in the history of the company. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 214,042, a 5.5 percent gain compared with the same period in 2018.
April marked the 62nd consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Outback, Forester and Ascent sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best April ever. Outback posted a 16.3 percent increase, while Forester posted an 8.1 percent increase compared to April 2018. In addition, 6,512 of the all-new 3-row Ascent SUVs were delivered in April.
Also in April, Subaru was awarded their fifth consecutive "Most Trusted Brand" award by the Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards. Forester and Ascent earned spots on Parents Magazine's 10 Best Family Cars of 2019. In addition, Ascent made the list of 12 Best New Cars for 2019 from Autotrader.
"April saw another Subaru monthly sales record and the reveal of our all-new 2020 Subaru Outback at the New York International Auto Show, both strong indicators of a record sales year to come," said Thomas J. Doll. "And thanks to the amazing efforts of our retailers, both the current Outback and new Forester maintained a very strong sales pace in a highly competitive marketplace."
"Thanks to our retailer network, we are able to count April as another win in a highly competitive industry," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We're thrilled to receive Kelley Blue Book's 'Most Trusted Brand' for a fifth consecutive year as it recognizes our commitment to our customers, as well as to providing drivers with the safest, most capable vehicles in the market."
|
Carline
|
Apr-19
|
Apr-18
|
% Chg
|
Apr-19
|
Apr-18
|
% Chg
|
MTD
|
MTD
|
MTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
Forester
|
14,782
|
13,679
|
8.1%
|
55,438
|
50,783
|
9.2%
|
Impreza
|
4,819
|
5,833
|
-17.4%
|
18,598
|
22,287
|
-16.6%
|
WRX/STI
|
2,197
|
2,663
|
-17.5%
|
8,400
|
9,854
|
-14.8%
|
Ascent
|
6,512
|
0
|
0.0%
|
25,585
|
0
|
0.0%
|
Legacy
|
2,991
|
4,234
|
-29.4%
|
11,210
|
14,730
|
-23.9%
|
Outback
|
16,381
|
14,083
|
16.3%
|
58,189
|
58,205
|
-0.0%
|
BRZ
|
287
|
412
|
-30.3%
|
1,106
|
1,286
|
-14.0%
|
Crosstrek
|
9,319
|
12,266
|
-24.0%
|
35,516
|
45,728
|
-22.3%
|
TOTAL
|
57,288
|
53,170
|
7.7%
|
214,042
|
202,873
|
5.5%
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Dominick Infante
Director, Corporate Communications
(856) 488-8615
dinfante@subaru.com
Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
(856) 488-5093
danton@subaru.com
SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.
