Subaru of America Sets New Sales Record with Outback, Forester and Ascent Leading the Charge to Best-Ever April Sales

Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 57,288 vehicle sales for April 2019, a 7.7 percent increase compared with April 2018, and the best April in the history of the company. The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 214,042, a 5.5 percent gain compared with the same period in 2018.

April marked the 62nd consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the automaker. Outback, Forester and Ascent sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best April ever. Outback posted a 16.3 percent increase, while Forester posted an 8.1 percent increase compared to April 2018. In addition, 6,512 of the all-new 3-row Ascent SUVs were delivered in April.

Also in April, Subaru was awarded their fifth consecutive "Most Trusted Brand" award by the Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards. Forester and Ascent earned spots on Parents Magazine's 10 Best Family Cars of 2019. In addition, Ascent made the list of 12 Best New Cars for 2019 from Autotrader.



"April saw another Subaru monthly sales record and the reveal of our all-new 2020 Subaru Outback at the New York International Auto Show, both strong indicators of a record sales year to come," said Thomas J. Doll. "And thanks to the amazing efforts of our retailers, both the current Outback and new Forester maintained a very strong sales pace in a highly competitive marketplace."

"Thanks to our retailer network, we are able to count April as another win in a highly competitive industry," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "We're thrilled to receive Kelley Blue Book's 'Most Trusted Brand' for a fifth consecutive year as it recognizes our commitment to our customers, as well as to providing drivers with the safest, most capable vehicles in the market."

Carline Apr-19 Apr-18 % Chg Apr-19 Apr-18 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 14,782 13,679 8.1% 55,438 50,783 9.2% Impreza 4,819 5,833 -17.4% 18,598 22,287 -16.6% WRX/STI 2,197 2,663 -17.5% 8,400 9,854 -14.8% Ascent 6,512 0 0.0% 25,585 0 0.0% Legacy 2,991 4,234 -29.4% 11,210 14,730 -23.9% Outback 16,381 14,083 16.3% 58,189 58,205 -0.0% BRZ 287 412 -30.3% 1,106 1,286 -14.0% Crosstrek 9,319 12,266 -24.0% 35,516 45,728 -22.3% TOTAL 57,288 53,170 7.7% 214,042 202,873 5.5%

