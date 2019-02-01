Subaru of America Wins Top Honors From Kelley Blue Book's 2019 5-Year Cost to Own Awards

"We are extremely proud to receive the distinguished 2019 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award in both overall brand and vehicle categories," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "These awards highlight our goal to produce best-in-class vehicles that are a great value for our customers and a source of pride and excitement for our company."

Kelley Blue Book, the leading provider of new and used vehicle valuation and information, created the 5-Year Cost to Own Awards to help shoppers make more informed new-car buying decisions by breaking down typical ownership cost details and naming the brands and models with the lowest projected five-year total.

Based on Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own data for new cars for the initial five-year ownership period, Subaru's overall vehicle lineup incurred less depreciation than any other automaker and offered superior fuel efficiency. Some of the models driving Subaru's success include the 2019 Crosstrek, Outback and Forester. This is the third time Subaru has received the overall honor from Kelley Blue Book; the brand was first recognized in 2015.

For more information about the 2019 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, please visit https://www.kbb.com/new-cars/5-year-cost-to-own-awards/.

