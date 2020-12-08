Subaru Reveals Gymkhana 2020: Travis Pastrana Takeover, Starring A Purpose-Built 862hp WRX STI

With a mission to execute stunts unlike any seen in Gymkhana before, Pastrana's STI was purpose-built by Subaru Motorsports USA and technical partner Vermont SportsCar drawing on the brand's experience in rally, rallycross, hillclimbs and long-distance jumps. Starting from a production Subaru shell, the car was fully caged and lightened to just 2,623 pounds—over 800 pounds lighter than a stock STI—giving it a power-to-weight ratio of 3.0 lb/hp.

The wild-looking carbon fiber body panels were validated in the wind tunnel—a first for a Gymkhana build—to ensure stability in the air and generate maximum downforce on the ground, especially for the video's high-speed road sequence. A DRS-style active rear wing allowed Pastrana to adjust the car's attitude in midair for the video's groundbreaking jump stunts.

Power comes from a motorsport-spec SUBARU BOXER engine displacing 2.3 liters and using a custom billet block and heads derived from the team's rallycross program. The long-travel suspension, built with a huge range of adjustability to execute high-speed jump takeoffs and landings as well as super-precise proximity drifts, draws on decades of Subaru success in rally.

The Gymkhana STI features in the latest Hoonigan Build Biology episode and the build will be the subject of a two-episode miniseries wrapping up Subaru Launch Control Season 8, with the Gymkhana episodes set to debut in February 2021. An extended cut of Gymkhana 2020 will also be released next year.

About Subaru Motorsports USA

Subaru Motorsports USA is managed by Vermont SportsCar and proudly supported by Subaru of America, Inc., MOTUL, Yokohama Tires, Method Race Wheels, DirtFish Rally School, KÜHL and RECARO. Follow the team online at www.subaru.com/motorsports.

Follow Subaru Motorsports USA on Facebook, on Instagram @subarumotorsportsusa, and on Twitter @subarums_usa.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

