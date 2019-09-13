Subaru Sells 10-Millionth Vehicle In The U.S.

"It took us 41 years to achieve our first five million sales, and just over 10 years to achieve the next five million," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America. "Accomplishing this milestone reflects our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, reliability and dependability."

The 10-millionth vehicle was sold by Nate Wade Subaru in Salt Lake City, Utah to Dr. Craig Harmon, a repeat Subaru customer. Harmon took delivery of a 2019 Impreza for his daughter, Rachel, and was greeted by Kirk Schneider, owner of Nate Wade Subaru, along with facility staff, as well as Jessica Tiedeken, David Airington, Barry Jellick and Andrew Sidel from Subaru of America. Harmon and his family have owned a combined total of seven Subaru vehicles.

"My family and I drive Subaru vehicles for their proven history of safety and reliability and performance in inclement weather," said Harmon. "We only have one problem with Subaru: the vehicles last too long!"

Nate Wade Subaru is the oldest Subaru retailer in the country and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The family owned and run business is committed to its local community and environment. As part of its Love Promise, the retailer donates more than $100,000 to different charities and non-profit organizations each year. In addition, the retailer has been a certified Subaru Eco-Friendly Retailer since 2017.

On September 4, Subaru of America reported its 93rd consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases and best-ever sales month. Founded in 1968, Subaru of America offered a single model, the 360 micro-car, and sold a total 332 vehicles in its first year. Today, eight available model lines including SUVs, sports cars, a mid-size sedan, a compact sedan and 5-door and a plug-in hybrid are propelling the company to a projected 700,000 in vehicles sales.

"It takes great products, great marketing and a strong retailer network to accomplish this historical milestone, but the real secret to our success is our people," Doll said. "From our colleagues in Japan, the factory employees, engineers, port operators, distribution and training centers and our customer service department to SOA HQ, regional and zone offices, and distributor partners, it's our people who continue to drive this great brand forward, leading with the Love Promise each day."

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

