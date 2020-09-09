Subaru Supports Local Action In First-Ever #FaceliftActLocal National Clean-Up And Recycling Initiative

Entitled Facelift: Act Local , the six-day-long event produced by the Yosemite Climbing Association and co-presented by The North Face , encourages people to independently get outdoors and safely pick up trash at their local green spaces, neighborhood parks or backyards from September 22 nd through September 27 th . Tied to the Subaru Don't Feed the Landfills initiative, which is focused on reducing landfill waste in and around America's national parks, the environmentally focused event is aimed at keeping outdoor areas across the country free from landfill trash.

"At Subaru, we believe keeping the outdoors clean is a gift that keeps on giving, and no matter how small the site of the clean-up is, it makes a big difference," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We encourage our fellow outdoor lovers across the country to take the time to sign up, get outside and make a difference in protecting and preserving the natural wonders of their own community."

"It feels good to do good! If even one person is motivated to get outside and clean up a place they love who wouldn't have been otherwise, this event will be successful," said Allyson Gunsallus, Managing Director of the Yosemite Climbing Association. "We need positive local engagement more than ever right now."

Consumers are invited to join the movement by creating small teams and finding a nearby outdoor location to safely pick up, sort and recycle trash found. Hard-to-recycle items, including snack bags, disposable cups, lids and plastic straws, and coffee and creamer capsules can be brought to a participating, local Subaru retailer, who will have the items responsibly recycled into furnishings like park benches and donated back to the local communities.

Participants must take The Pledge to participate; they can visit Facelift: Act Local at www.yosemitefacelift.com for details and share their clean-up and recycling results and photos on social media with the hashtag, #FaceliftActLocal.

Facelift: Act Local is part of the automaker's environmentally focused initiative, Subaru Loves the Earth and builds upon past Yosemite Facelift and #DontFeedtheLandfills clean up events. To learn more about Subaru Loves the Earth and the environmental work Subaru does, visit subaru.com/earth and follow #SubaruLovesTheEarth and #DontFeedtheLandfills.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

