Subaru Supports Pets In Need During 2019 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show With Adoption Event

Those attending the auto show are encouraged to visit the Subaru exhibit, where they will have the opportunity to begin the process of adopting a dog or puppy through completing an adoption application. Those not looking to adopt a pet can make rope toys as a donation to the shelter or for their own pet, as well as create custom pet tags using the Subaru Loves Pets engraver. All activities at the Subaru booth will be complimentary, with donations and proceeds going to HAWS's work in the greater Milwaukee area.

"Each year, we at Subaru look forward to finding new and unique opportunities to positively impact our furry friends and the animal community as a whole," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing of Subaru of America, Inc. "We know our owners are passionate about their pets and we are committed to keeping all animals, including those in shelters, happy and healthy – increasing their overall chance of finding safe, loving homes."

Auto show attendees will be able to interact with these adoptable canines during select times and dates, as outlined below:

Saturday, February 23 rd : 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sunday, February 24 th : 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Tuesday, February 26 th : 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, March 2 nd : 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sunday, March 3 rd: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

"The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) is so pleased to partner with Subaru of America," said Maggie Tate-Techtmann, HAWS Director of Organizational Development. "We are so passionate about supporting pets and helping them find their forever homes. What a natural, exciting partnership to combine our passion with Subaru's love for pets and the community! Together, we can do so much!"

All adopters are subject to normal HAWS adoption guidelines and procedures and prospective adopters should bring with them a photo ID. To learn more about the adoption process, visit https://hawspets.org

This Greater Milwaukee Auto Show adoption event is a part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, which is dedicated to helping improve the safety and well-being of animals in communities nationwide. The automaker's commitment to pets is one part of its Love Promise. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets.

About Subaru Love Promise

The Subaru Love Promise is just that. A promise. It is a promise to do right by our community by partnering with nonprofit education, health, community, environment, and animal organizations - to set Subaru apart through our deeds and the deeds of our partners. To be unlike any other car company by doing what is right and good, just for the sake of doing it.

About Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)

A non-profit organization established in 1965, each year HAWS supports 8,000 animals and welcomes more than 35,000 human visitors. As an open admission animal shelter and full-service no-kill humane society, HAWS assures sanctuary for animals in need while offering many diverse programs and services to promote responsible pet ownership and prevent animal abuse. The Humane Animal Welfare Society is located at 701 Northview Road in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

For more information call (262) 542-8851 or log onto hawspets.org. Follow HAWS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram! HAWS: Growing Our Humane Community.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $120 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

856-488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Maggie Tate-Techtmann

Humane Animal Welfare Society

262-542-8851

Maggie@hawspets.org

