Sublime Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Iconic Self-Titled Album

"I can't believe it's been 25 years since self-titled album has come out," drummer Bud Gaugh reflected. "It's really cool, there's not a day that goes by that I do not hear one of our songs on the radio, in a bar, store, or in a car driving by. I constantly meet people who tell me that Sublime has helped them through a hard time or has helped them change their lives because of our stories, our music and the messages within our music. It's such a great feeling to have a connection with our fans this deep. And to think – the record label was actually considering canning this thing 25 years ago?! Man, I bet they're glad they didn't. I know we sure are and I know the fans are too! That is a testament to the fans and their love for the band. The reason why we are still here all over the place every day and in your face is because of you, the fans, and we thank you and love you for this. Just look at all the love we've found!!!"

"Looking back at the music that was created; I didn't realize it then, but I feel very fortunate and blessed to inspire and help people through hard times—through music," bassist Eric Wilson said. "Thank you Brad, Bud, mom, dad, brother & sister."

"A special thanks to all the music fans who have helped to keep my son's musical legacy alive," said Bradley Nowell's father Jim Nowell.

"It is an absolute honor to represent such an iconic legacy and help create these initiatives to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this undeniably classic album," says Scott Seine, President of Sublime's management company Surfdog/DKM.

"For 25 years, Sublime has been an intrinsic part of the Southern California scene and bringing that lifestyle and brand to a global audience. We look forward to continuing to introduce their music to a new generation of fans around the world."

'Sublime' 25th Anniversary Highlights:

Virtual Plaque Presentation Ceremony: Plaques will be presented to commemorate over 18 million in album consumption in the U.S. according to MRC to Sublime members drummer Bud Gaugh, bassist Eric Wilson and vocalist Bradley Nowell, which will be accepted on his behalf by widow Troy DenDekker and son Jakob Nowell. The presentation will be available to stream on YouTube.

Sublime Graphic Novel '$5 At The Door': Sublime partnered with Z2 Comics to create SUBLIME: $5 AT THE DOOR, a graphic novel that will be released in standard soft and hardcover editions in comic shops and bookstores alike in June 2021. Featuring brand-new cover artwork by SUBLIME family members OPIE ORTIZ and DJ PRODUCT ©1969, a special deluxe edition and highly limited super deluxe edition are available for preorder now exclusively through the Z2 website. Deluxe and super deluxe edition include a special first-time vinyl edition of the "Doin' Time" EP, unavailable elsewhere, as well as exclusive prints, Lou-Dog toy and more!

AleSmith Sublime Mexican Lager Limited Edition 19.2oz Beer Cans: AleSmith Brewing Company has released a batch of limited-edition cans of Sublime Mexican Lager featuring the new artwork from the band's OG sun artist, Opie Ortiz that's also featured on the cover of the graphic novel. Fans can get their hands on these limited-release 19.2oz. cans at the AleSmith Tasting Room and select retailers in California.

"Garden Grove" and "Pawn Shop" Official Music Videos: Official music videos for fan favorites "Garden Grove" and "Pawn Shop" to be released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sublime (Gasoline Alley/MCA/UMe) and can be viewed here: https://sublime.lnk.to/25thAnniversary. The "Garden Grove" video was shot as a "love letter" to the Long Beach lifestyle featuring the faces and places of LBC, showcasing all of the different people Sublime's music brings together. The "Pawn Shop" video is animated in the style of psychedelic-surfer-punk-graffiti, inspired by late-night edgy animations with Sublime's iconography morphing throughout.

Travis Barker Project: Travis Barker will produce covers, remixes and collaborate with artists of all genres to reimagine various Sublime songs from the iconic self-titled album.

"We're not trying to write punk rock. We're not trying to write reggae. We're not trying to write ska," Sublime's Bradley Nowell told KROQ in 1995. "We're just trying to write a good song." They did exactly that—time and time again. "What I Got," "Santeria," "Wrong Way," and "Doin' Time" remain innovative staples from the '90s alternative boom. But they accomplished even more: In less than a decade within the national limelight, the laid-back Long Beach trio spawned an entire genre—fusing reggae grooves, punk grittiness, ska energy, back porch folk introspection, and hip-hop swagger. Decades after the tragic death of singer-songwriter Bradley Nowell, Sublime remain an institution: They've sold over 18 million albums to date; and their merchandise, emblazoned with the iconic sun logo, dominates sales at retailers including Target, Urban Outfitters and Spencer Gifts. Most importantly, the music remains timeless—a rite of passage for misfit listeners who refuse to color within the lines of conventional genre.

About Sublime:

Sublime, the Long Beach, CA, reggae-punk/alternative rock trio, was founded in 1988 by Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh and Bradley Nowell. Their first self-produced album, 40oz. to Freedom, was released in 1992 via the band's label Skunk Records. The success of that album and heavy radio exposure by Southern California's KROQ (two years after its initial release) secured Sublime signing to MCA Records in time for the band's 1994 sophomore album, Robbin' the Hood, which revealed an experimental ethic more in keeping with cut-and-paste dub than the well-tuned rage of the Cali punk revival. The album performed well at college radio and set the stage for the breakout success of their self-titled third album. On May 25, 1996, however, lead vocalist and guitarist Nowell tragically passed away and the band collapsed, but the eponymous SUBLIME was still slated for a July 1996 release. On the strength of the chart-topping alternative radio hit "What I Got," the album was certified gold by the end of 1996. "Santeria" and "Wrong Way" followed and enjoyed heavy airplay, and their self-titled album eventually sold more than seven million copies, making it one of the most popular reggae-punk albums in history. Such success spread to the band's earlier albums too, leading 40oz. to Freedom to double-platinum sales and Robbin' the Hood to gold certification. Sublime has gone on to sell over 18 million RIAA certified albums in the US, and their genre-defining music and their cultural influence is stronger today than ever before.

