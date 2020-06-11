Sublime Releases New Line of Pre-Rolls

OAKLAND, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sublime, an award-winning cannabis manufacturing company located in Oakland, Calif., best known for its Fuzzies brand of infused pre-rolls, announced today the launch of its latest line of new products – Naked Fuzzies.

Sublime’s Naked Fuzzies come in two different infusions – live resin and distillate.

Building on the popularity of its Fuzzies pre-rolls, which are infused with cannabis concentrate, dipped in oil and rolled in kief, the company has released six new Fuzzies products. The Naked Fuzzies are a version of Sublime's original Fuzzies, without the outer layers, which makes for a nice and easy time. This product is targeted to consumers who are interested in enjoying a more mellow smoking experience.

"Everyone loves our Fuzzies, and if you try them it's easy to see why," Sublime CEO Ahmer Iqbal said. "They're potent and incredibly tasty. We wanted to expand on that and bring some more balanced options to the pre-roll market with our Naked Fuzzies with live resin and distillate."

Naked Fuzzies come in two varieties of infusions – distillate and live resin – and in three different strains – Indica, Sativa and Hybrid. Coming in convenient tin packs of five, the products are extremely portable and made to be enjoyed anywhere. Each pre-roll weighs in at 0.7g for a total of 3.5 grams per package. As with all Sublime products, these are set at a compassionate price point with the consumer's value in mind.

"Sublime aims to provide the biggest high for the lowest dollar," Sublime's Head of Sales and Marketing Stan Wong said. "We always want to create the best quality products at the most affordable price."

Naked Fuzzies pre-rolls are available at dispensaries throughout California.

About Sublime

Sublime is a California leader in cannabis manufacturing and distribution. We believe in the positive role cannabis can play in enhancing people's lives, and our mission is to provide consumers with the most pleasurable, effective, and reliable products on the market. Sublime's Fuzzies are the best-selling infused pre-rolls in California, according to cannabis analytics firm Headset. Sublime products are available at leading dispensary and delivery services throughout California. For more information, visit www.SublimeCanna.com .

