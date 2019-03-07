Submarine Cable System Market to 2027 - Asia Pacific Analysis and Forecasts

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific submarine cable systems market accounted for US$ 5,612.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 14,719.3 Mn in 2027. Submarine cable systems are vital in establishing global connectivity and forming the entire internet. The globalized economy today desires a highly secure and reliable internet infrastructure to support the high bandwidth applications effectively and trends of the modern world namely the cloud data centers and Software Defined Networking (SDN). Further, the exponential rise in the Datacenter Interconnect (DCI), cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Big Data, and IoT also boost the demand for robust intercontinental cable infrastructure. Such development in internet infrastructure is projected to deliver huge and potential opportunities for the submarine cable systems market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730258



The submarine cable systems market is fragmented with the presence of several submarine cable providers and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Various significant developments have been witnessed with regards to the deployments of the submarine cable systems in the Asia Pacific region. with growing demands for increased capacity of the submarine cable systems in the Asian region, a sharp decline in the prices are witnessed over the last two-three years. It gives significant opportunities for the companies to enhance its submarine cable which further develops submarine cable systems market.



On the basis of application, the submarine cable systems market is segmented into communication and energy & power.The communication segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the submarine cable systems market.



Increase in the international bandwidth requirement and improving internet penetration is significantly driving the communication market for submarine cable systems.Further, increasing investments by content providers is proliferating the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.



However, energy & power segment is projected to grow at a high rate in the submarine cable systems market.



The overall submarine cable systems market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the submarine cable systems market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the Asia Pacific submarine cable systems market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the submarine cable industry. The key players operating in the APAC submarine cable systems market include Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited, Subcom, LLC, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, Hengtong Group Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Group, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia Pacific submarine cable systems market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering in the markets.

Scrutinize in-depth APAC market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to segmentations like service and application.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730258



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

