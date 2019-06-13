Submarine Cable Systems Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service and Application

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The global submarine cable systems market was valued at US$ 13.4 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 30.4 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 9.2% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.







Submarine cable systems are vital in establishing global connectivity and forming the entire internet.The globalized economy today desires a highly secure and reliable internet infrastructure to support the high bandwidth applications effectively, and trends of the modern world, namely the cloud data centers and Software Defined Networking (SDN).



Further, the exponential rise in the Datacenter Interconnect (DCI), cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Big Data, and IoT also boost the demand for robust intercontinental cable infrastructure. Such development in internet infrastructure is projected to deliver vast and potential opportunities for the submarine cable systems market.



With the growing demands for increased capacity of the submarine cable systems, there is a sharp decline in the prices witnessed over the last two-three years.It gives significant opportunities for the companies to enhance its submarine cable, which further develops the submarine cable systems market.



Also, increasing investments by content providers is proliferating the growth of the market globally. The steady growth of internet connected users coupled with good economic growth of the regions are some factors luring the enterprise and cloud service providers to establish servers in proximity to the users enabling them to access data with reduced latency and reaction time, this directly translates to the growth in the submarine cable systems market in the region that brings about the connection between the terrestrial fiber cables with the international broadband networks.



In the global submarine cable systems market, the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Further, the need for highly secure and reliable internet infrastructure to support the high bandwidth applications are the factors which also strengthen the submarine cable systems market.



The Asia Pacific holds a significant share in the submarine cable systems market, followed by North America and Europe.



The submarine cable systems market globally is segmented by application into communication, and energy & power. Geographically, the submarine cable systems market is divided into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The overall submarine cable systems market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the submarine cable systems market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the submarine cable systems industry.



