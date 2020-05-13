Submersible Pumps Industry Assessment 2020-2025: Key Trends, Leading Segments, Major Players
May 13, 2020, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Submersible Pumps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global submersible pumps market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.
The continually rising demand for oil and gas from industrial, transportation and residential sectors is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Owing to a substantial decline in the availability of oil reserves across the globe, there has been a widespread adoption of submersible pumps to conduct extraction activities in deep-sea reserves.
Furthermore, the growing demand for efficient wastewater and sewage management systems is also providing a boost to the market growth. Resulting from industrial developments and increasing environmental concerns, governments of both the developed and emerging nations are implementing policies to recycle wastewater, manage sewage and provide safe drinking water. Additionally, the increasing usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) for in-depth monitoring, data capturing, and remote access are impacting the market positively.
Other factors, including increasing mining activities, along with advancements in pump and motor designs resulting in lightweight product variants with enhanced operational efficiencies, are also projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Atlas Copco, Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, ITT Gould's Pumps Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, KSB Aktiengesellschaft, Schlumberger, Sulzer AG, Weir Group Plc., Wilo SE, Xylem Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global submersible pump market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the operation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the power rating?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global submersible pump market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Submersible Pump Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Open Well
6.2 Borewell
6.3 Non-Clog
7 Market Breakup by Operation
7.1 Single Stage
7.2 Multi-Stage
8 Market Breakup by Power Rating
8.1 Low
8.2 Medium
8.3 High
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Water & Wastewater
9.2 Mining & Construction
9.3 Pulp & Paper
9.4 Energy & Power
9.5 Food & Beverages
9.6 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
9.7 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Inbound Logistics
12.3 Operations
12.4 Outbound Logistics
12.5 Marketing and Sales
12.6 Services
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
- Atlas Copco
- Flowserve Corporation
- Grundfos Holding A/S
- ITT Gould's Pumps Inc.
- Kirloskar Brothers Limited
- KSB Aktiengesellschaft
- Schlumberger
- Sulzer AG
- Weir Group PLC
- Wilo SE
- Xylem Inc.
