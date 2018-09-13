SUBMIT PAPERS NOW: SEMI-THERM 35 MARCH 18-22, 2019 IN SAN JOSE, CA THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE SYMPOSIUM ADDRESSING THERMAL CHALLENGES OF CONSUMER DEVICES, ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS/SYSTEMS, AND DATA CENTERS
CALL FOR PAPERS OPEN FOR THE 35TH ANNUAL CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION
16:18 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEMI-THERM Educational Foundation (STEF) proudly announces that the 35th Annual Thermal Measurement, Modeling and Management Symposium will take place from Monday, March 18th to Friday, March 22nd, 2019. SEMI-THERM is currently accepting submissions for extended abstracts, peer-reviewed papers and presentation only abstracts. The deadline for each of these submissions types is October 12, 2018.
http://semi-therm.org/call-for-papers
The SEMI-THERM Conference focuses on a broad range of cooling topics, from component and system level thermal management solutions to advanced cooling techniques and technologies. Applications of interest include Internet of Things, data centers, aerospace systems, drones, digital imaging, wearable and consumer electronics.
Conference committee chairs and presenters are leaders and practitioners from companies including Aavid Thermacore, Advanced Thermal Solutions (ATS), Cisco, Facebook, Google, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and other organizations and academia dedicated to solving thermal challenges.
"Presenting at SEMI-THERM is the perfect opportunity to educate colleagues and customers of a new technology or application and to gain recognition for your company, organization or university research," said Bernie Siegal, co-founder of the conference and recipient of SEMI-THERM's Lifetime Achievement Award. "This program facilitates interactive communication between representatives of world-class research institutes and international corporations, as well as thermal consultants," he added.
Symposium Highlights
SEMI-THERM is an international symposium dedicated to the thermal management and characterization of electronic components and systems. See topics below.
In addition to technical sessions and keynote presentations, the conference and exhibition includes technical short courses, embedded tutorials, vendor workshops, how-to courses and panel discussions on current thermal technologies.
For more information and to submit a paper, please visit:
Session Topics
Data Centers
Two-Phase Flows
TIMs
Mobile / Wearables
CFD
LEDs
Advanced Heat Sinks
Air Movers
TECs
Medical / Biomedical
Power Electronics/Outdoor Electronics/Battery Cooling
2.5 / 3D Packaging
Liquid Cooling
SOURCE SEMI-THERM
Share this article