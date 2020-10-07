Submit your Proposal to the 50th Annual National Solar Conference

ASES represents the scientists, educators, and activists who can provide renewable energy technologies and solutions for climate action in the United States. The ASES SOLAR 2021 conference will focus on these strategies.

SOLAR 2021 will take place August 3-6, 2021 in the city of Boulder, Colorado which has become an example in sustainable practices for communities across the country. The conference will be held on the University of Colorado's Boulder campus which has earned the STARS Gold rating for sustainability achievements in 2018 and is home to the first zero-waste collegiate athletic program, plus the first collegiate recycling program in the United States.

ASES invites you to submit a proposal for a presentation or poster. You can choose to submit a proposal to present a ten minute oral presentation, a five minute ~switch presentation, or a poster. You can choose one or two of the six conference tracks. The submission requires a 100 word max bio, as well as 100-200 word abstract, and brief pitch. ASES is interested in research and development, but not sales. Learn more and submit at ases.org/participate2021 . The submission deadline is January 15, 2021.

Submit presentation abstracts in these tracks:

Modeling and Scaling (Renewables at Scale, Grid Integration, Clean Energy Economics)

(Renewables at Scale, Grid Integration, Clean Energy Economics) Solar Advancements (Bifacial, Solar Thermal, Low Cost Manufacturing)

(Bifacial, Solar Thermal, Low Cost Manufacturing) Sustainability (Transportation, Electrifying Everything, PV Recycling)

(Transportation, Electrifying Everything, PV Recycling) Policy, Education and Finance (New Tech Adoption, K-12 Activities, Clean Energy Financing)

(New Tech Adoption, K-12 Activities, Clean Energy Financing) Other Renewable Energy (Wind, Geothermal, Wave)

(Wind, Geothermal, Wave) Social/Environmental Justice and Renewable Energy (Community Solar, Solar on Native Lands, Teaching Environmental Justice)

If you have a product or service that you are selling, you are invited to sponsor the conference to present at the Industry Round Table. Please visit ases.org/sponsorsolar2021 or contact [email protected] for more information on the available sponsorships.

Thank you for your interest, ASES looks forward to reading your proposal.

For more information and to stay up to date with the latest conference news, visit ases.org/conference . For questions contact [email protected] .

Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter for more updates! #SOLAR2021Boulder

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society

Related Links

http://www.ases.org

