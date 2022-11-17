Subscriber Data Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 13.07 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 17.49 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The recent boost in the number of people using smartphones and the technological advances in internet connectivity, the growing adoption of network function virtualization (NFV) and IP systems has fueled the Subscriber Data Management Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Subscriber Data Management Market" By Network Type (Fixed Network and Mobile Network), By Solution (User Data Repository, Policy Management, Identity Management, And Subscriber Data Federation), By Deployment Model (Cloud-based and On-premise), By Organization Size (Large Companies, Medium Companies, Small Companies, and Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Subscriber Data Management Market size was valued at USD 3.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.07 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.49 % from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Subscriber Data Management Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Subscriber Data Management Market Overview

Subscriber Data Management or SDM is an extremely useful service for telecommunication networks. It helps telecommunication companies to effectively maintain cross-domain subscriber data while also assisting in preferences, authentication, services, identities, location, and presence in unified data repositories. Subscriber data management provides many major advantages such as ease of operations, cost-effectiveness, reducing the time required for marketing, and increasing overall revenues. Integrating subscriber data management services with cloud networking can boost these benefits even further. It offers the operators a unified platform for acquiring data from various data sets.

The recent growth in the number of smartphone and cellphone users has propelled the market for subscriber data management services. During the forecast period, the growing number of mobile users will be the primary driving factor for the global market. The growing number of smartphone users is also driving the need for a unified platform that will provide a better way of synchronizing the subscribers' data. End users in the telecom market are also looking to reduce their operational expenditures and overall cost. Because of this, many companies are also adopting subscriber data management services.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Amdocs Inc, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc, Nokia Corporation, Computaris International Ltd, Oracle Corporation, Openwave Mobility Inc, ZTE Corporation, Procera Networks Inc, Redknee Solutions Inc, Ericsson.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Subscriber Data Management Market On the basis of Network type, Solution, Deployment Model, Organization Size, and Geography.

Subscriber Data Management Market, By Network Type

Fixed Network



Mobile Network

Subscriber Data Management Market, By Solution

User data repository



Policy management



Identity management



Subscriber data federation

Subscriber Data Management Market, By Deployment Model

Cloud-based



On-premise

Subscriber Data Management Market, By Organization Size

Large Companies



Medium Companies



Small Companies



Others

Subscriber Data Management Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

