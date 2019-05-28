Subscription Commerce Industry to Gather in New Orleans for Fourth Annual Subscription Summit, May 29 - 31

Created and managed by the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA), SubSummit 2019 is expected to feature more than 1,200 attendees and nearly 100 notable speakers, reflecting the rapid growth of the subscription commerce industry via new industry players and consumer-driven solutions. This year's SubSummit comes on the heels of a successful event in Denver that saw 40% growth year-over-year in attendance.

"Now in its fourth year, SubSummit has become the event that we aspired to create serving as the centerpiece of the subscription commerce industry, its continued evolution as an industry and as a resource to all involved," said Paul Chambers, co-founder of SUBTA. "SubSummit serves as an annual opportunity to come together and chart a course on how our industry can be the best steward for our customers."

This year's theme, 'Beyond The Box,' will bring the evolution of the subscription box into focus, encouraging attendees to not only look at the "what's now," but the "what's next." The theme will be further conveyed in the keynote, "Going Beyond Delivery to Build Your Brand," by Kim Dixon, executive vice president and chief operating officer of FedEx Office.

Another highlight of the annual conference is the presentation of the CUBE Awards, the first awards celebration of its kind for the subscription box industry. Categories include 'Best Overall Box' in various niches, 'Best Customer Experience' and 'People's Choice Award.' Notable previous winners include Loot Crate, SnackNation and FabFitFun.

SubSummit 2019 is supported by sponsors including FedEx, Solvvy and Pitney Bowes, amongst more than 90 others.

About Subscription Trade Association

The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA), is a global network built for today's industry leaders, innovators and partners who are driving the rapid evolution of how consumers discover, buy and experience new products. Launched in 2017, the association's mission is to support the growth of subscription businesses through: networking, professional development, customer service benchmarking, profitable growth and fostering a socially conscious subscription box industry.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $69 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 450,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

About Solvvy

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Solvvy (@solvvyinc) builds customer service automation software that enables effortless interactions between businesses and consumers. Solvvy's platform is powered by advanced AI and machine learning, resolving customer issues at speed and scale. Its customers include leading global brands such as HelloFresh, Vimeo, Under Armour, GoFundMe, Upwork, Ring and many others. For more information, visit https://solvvy.com/.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

