Subscription Social Media Startup Fanbase Unveils 25 Member Creator Advisory Board And July 29th Android Release

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanbase , the subscription-based social platform, unveiled today its Creator Advisory Board members featuring Robiiiworld , Keith Dorsey , Conscious Lee , Ziggi Tyler , Kahlil Greene , Taylor Pierce , Jalaiah Harmon , JayKindaFunny , SwagboyQ , Tray Bills , Kaelyn Kastle , Noah Webster , O'Neil Rowe , Theo Wisseh , Kaychelle Dabney , Khamyra Sykes , Usim Mango , Justin Planess , Aaron White , Serah Faulk , Champagne Mikee , Bria Courseault , Brandon Robinson , alongside budding music artist, Maddix and Tokyocam. These hand-selected influencers will attend the first Fanbase Creator Conference July 28-29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Coming off the heels of the recent announcement calling on Black creators to aid in the development of equitable features and practices, the event will bring together the nation's most influential tastemakers and figures across the creator economy.

The newly formed board will direct the development and key functionality of Fanbase's new short form video editor feature on-platform in addition to shaping in-depth conversations about creator monetization and Black suppression in social media. The formation and launch of the "The Future Of Fanbase" Creator Advisory Board arrives in response to the recent outcry among the Black creator community resulting in the latest TikTok strikes that have swept the nation. Additionally, the long awaited Android version of Fanbase will be released Thursday July 29th.

"The Black creator economy has grappled with a long history of not only being suppressed, but discredited in their contributions that have truly shaped the culture we have today," said Isaac Hayes III, founder and CEO of Fanbase. "Fanbase is the go-to destination that offers solace to these creators looking to be paid equitably for the work they do. As a Black-founded and led company, we directly understand the value that young creators of color bring to social media. Migrating to a fully monetized Free and Subscriber based social media network means any user can make money and not be subjected to oppressive algorithms."

Fanbase's creator advisory board initiative is the latest of the platform's ongoing work dedicated to building financial autonomy and wealth within the creator community. To date, Fanbase has attracted entertainment's most savvy entrepreneurs to the platform such as Snoop Dogg, Charlamagne Tha God, Kandi Burruss, among others. Closing Fanbase's recent seed round, Isaac Hayes III is the first Black man to fundraise $3.5 million via StartEngine.

To RSVP to the Fanbase Creator Conference, interested creators can reach [email protected].

About Fanbase:

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Isaac Hayes III, Fanbase is the subscription-based social platform that empowers creators to monetize their content and grow their fanbase. Rooted in community, Fanbase is the first native app with full content monetization, including audio rooms. Gamification features such as virtual currency -- "Love" -- enable fans to reward their favorite creators. The combined monthly subscription fee and virtual currency revenue model offers a gateway for users to unlock exclusive content. The social platform is compatible with IOS and available in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit https://www.fanbase.app .

