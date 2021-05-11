Subscriptions are the Future of eCommerce: Learn from the Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The pandemic has forever changed how, when and where consumers shop. But how do ecommerce businesses capitalize on these trends and build a foundation for sustainable growth?

Chargebee is hosting a webinar with partners PayPal and Avalara to answer this question and explore how subscriptions can help ecommerce businesses increase their growth trajectory. They'll discuss both the benefits and challenges of subscription offerings for D2C brands and traditional online retailers, and share strategies for future-proofing ecommerce subscription growth.

WHO Prasad Velagareddi, Director of Product Management, PayPal

Kris Rabideau, Director of eCommerce Strategic Partners, Avalara

Eric Chan, Director of Partnerships, Chargebee

Mallory Walsh, Director of Marketing, Chargebee (Moderator)

WHEN May 11, 2021, 11:00am PT

HOW To attend, register here

WHERE Virtual event

WHY Attendees will learn:

Why ecommerce subscriptions are increasingly popular

Best practices for building a delightful end-to-end customer experience

How to address specific consumer acquisition and retention challenges

Strategies for quickly launching into new markets and geographies

How to manage the complexities of sales tax compliance that come along with a subscription model

ABOUT CHARGEBEE

Chargebee is the subscription billing and revenue management platform that automates revenue operations of over 3,000 high-growth subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. Its SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals manage and grow their revenue by automating operations around subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition and it provides key metrics, reports and insights into their business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee today includes businesses across 60 countries. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com

