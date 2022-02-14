Subsea Systems Market size to grow by USD 1.52 billion | Driven by increasing investments in the offshore upstream sector | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global subsea systems is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes Co.

Dril-Quip Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

McDermott International Inc.

NOV Inc.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in subsea systems during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 29% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. Factors such as increasing offshore exploration, production activities, and investments in the oil and gas industry are driving the growth of the subsea systems market in Europe. Also, increasing investments in oil and gas pipeline projects are fueling the growth of the regional market.

Norway and the UK are the key markets for subsea production systems in Europe and are expected to offer several growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period. Furthermore, countries such as the US, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for subsea systems during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. www.technavio.com/report/subsea-systems-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The subsea systems market share growth by the production systems segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global subsea systems market during the forecast period owing to the increased demand from deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas exploration and production projects.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The subsea systems market is primarily driven by the increasing investments in the offshore upstream sector. Rapid industrialization and population growth have significantly increased the demand for power in developing and developed countries such as India, China, the UK, and the US. Hence, many countries are exploring untapped oil and gas resources using advanced technologies. Besides, the production of oil and natural gas from many existing oilfields is declining across the world. To overcome these issues and maximize the revenue from such oilfields, oil and gas companies are making significant investments in offshore upstream projects, which require subsea systems. Thus, increasing investments in the offshore upstream sector will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the high ownership costs of subsea systems is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. Subsea systems involve considerable initial costs related to the installation of equipment and maintenance. As operators drive into increasingly deeper reservoirs and high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) fields, a single failure can be catastrophic. Proper installation and regular maintenance are crucial for running subsea systems. Moreover, the cost of subsea gear, pipelines, steel, and other materials continues to increase while oil prices remain stagnant. These factors will have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the subsea systems market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Subsea Production Systems Market by Equipment Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Subsea Manifolds Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Subsea Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.08 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key consumer countries US, Norway, Brazil, UK, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Dril-Quip Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, McDermott International Inc., NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Production systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Processing systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes Co.

Dril-Quip Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

McDermott International Inc.

NOV Inc.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio