Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials: Global Market Analysis & Outlook, 2015-2019 to 2027

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Increase in Number of Deepwater Oil & Gas Projects, New Discoveries of Potential Reserves and Rising Demand for Mobile Production Unit (MPU).



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in Number of Deepwater Oil & Gas Projects

3.1.2 New Discoveries of Potential Reserves

3.1.3 Rising Demand for Mobile Production Unit (MPU)

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market, By Type

4.1 Silicone Rubber

4.2 Polyurethane

4.3 Polypropylene

4.4 Epoxy

4.5 Aerogels

4.6 Other Types



5 Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market, By Application

5.1 Single Pipeline

5.2 Pipe-in-Pipe

5.3 Pipe Cover

5.4 Mechanical Joints

5.5 Field Joints

5.6 Equipment

5.7 Other Applications



6 Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Trelleborg Offshore & Construction

8.2 Tenaris

8.3 TechnipFMC

8.4 Shawcor Ltd.

8.5 Materia

8.6 Engineered Syntactic Systems

8.7 DowDuPont

8.8 DOW Corning

8.9 Cabot Corporation

8.10 BASF

8.11 Balmoral Group

8.12 Aspen Aerogels

8.13 AFGlobal Corporation

8.14 Aegion

8.15 Advanced Insulation PLC



