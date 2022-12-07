Subsentio Achieves The IADLEST National Certification Program™ Seal of Excellence For Subsentio Academy Course

Fundamentals of Cellular Analysis 24-Hour In-Person Course Nationally Certified To Provide Cellular Analysis Class and Investigative Support Training

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsentio®, the world leader in end-to-end lawful intercept solution services, subpoena compliance and records production services, and technical analysis investigative support services recently announced the creation of the Subsentio Academy to help support law enforcement training. Subsentio Academy course, Fundamentals of Cellular Analysis 24-Hour In-Person, has been certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) and received the Seal of Excellence.

IADLEST Certified

"We are elated that the first of four levels of cellular training in Subsentio Academy, provided by the experts at Precision Cellular Analysis (PCA), has obtained such a prestigious recognition. The course created and taught by PCA has been reviewed and passed the rigors of the IADLEST National Certification Program™ review process, and was stated as 'exceptionally well written and detailed'. This Cerification further supports our mission to help with investigative training for the dedicated members of law enforcement to further bring justice to those people aggrieved by criminal activities. The law enforcement community response continues to be strong, and many classes are scheduled throughout the states. We're all excited for what lies ahead for the company as we expand our services," said Steve Bock, Subsentio CEO and President.

"Receiving this certification is a huge accomplishment. With the certification, the law enforcement class attendees upon completing the course, receive certification credits towards their ongoing annual training requirements. The specific curriculum and class provides law enforcement communities and personnel vital knowledge to help them protect and serve. With classes being sponsored at law enforcement facilities throughout the states we're bringing the training to where it is needed," said Adele Spell, Director of Subsentio Academy.

About Subsentio

Subsentio provides total solution services for compliance with records production and surveillance laws, including the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act (CALEA). Subsentio's Compliance Service bureau model is unique in the industry, providing all components essential to compliance with the law, including outstanding technology, expertise, and direct experience in law enforcement requirements. A initiative is to bring together in one eco-system the various pieces of the Records Production and Lawful Intercept community to provide actionable intelligence to law enforcement agencies. The company is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado and Chantilly, Virginia, and serves 28 nations in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For Subsentio Academy schedules and course information visit Subsentio Academy or Subsentio.

About Precision Cellular Analysis

Headquartered in Dayton Ohio, Precision Cellular Analysis was founded by retired FBI Special Agents who were part of the FBI Elite Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST). The firm specializes in the analysis of all cell phone records and by-products, expert witnesses, cell analysis training/certification and case consultation. For more information visit Precision Cellular Analysis.

Media Contact:

Tom Gudsnuk, General Manager

720-213-5578

[email protected]

SOURCE Subsentio