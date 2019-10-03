Subsplash Announces Acquisition of Custom Church Apps as Part of Their Vision to Equip Every Church

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subsplash, the Seattle-based industry leader in innovation technology and engagement tools for churches, announced the acquisition of mobile app development company, Custom Church Apps in Austin, TX.

"Our team is passionate about empowering churches to make the truth of Jesus incredibly accessible, engage their communities, and fuel their mission. We are immensely grateful to deliver technology to millions of people worldwide," said Tim Turner, founder and CEO of Subsplash. "We believe there is an opportunity to expand Subsplash's impact, and we are excited to acquire a company that shares our vision to 'Equip Every Church' with best-in-class technology. We also are excited to expand to a new office in Austin that will allow us to continue to better serve our clients."

United by a common company culture and mission, this addition further solidifies Subsplash's position as the frontrunner in the church technology market while enhancing the company's future growth and performance.

Custom Church Apps was founded in 2012 by Poncho Lowder, Craig Wishart, and Glenn Ray in Portland, OR, before relocating their headquarters to Austin, TX in 2017.

"Our vision has always been to help churches better engage their communities in today's mobile culture. Custom Church Apps perfectly aligns with Subsplash's vision to equip churches around the world to better engage their audience and reach more people with the Gospel message. Our team has been so impressed with Subsplash's culture and core values of humility, innovation, and excellence," said Poncho Lowder.

Poncho believes churches deserve the most robust platform to better engage their communities, ideally one that can build and manage their websites, mobile apps, online donations, and media. Subsplash's award-winning platform seamlessly integrates all of these services, which brings incredible value to their churches.

Today, Subsplash serves over 10,000 organizations—including 50 of the 100 largest churches in the U.S.—with a suite of engagement tools through "The Ultimate Engagement Platform™" which includes mobile apps, digital giving, websites, media delivery, and more.

"Adding Custom Church Apps is just the beginning of many new, major developments that we have planned," said Tim Turner. "The energy in our offices is tangible. Our amazing team is growing, and we're in a strategic position to continue leading the way with innovations for digital engagement tools to Equip Every Church."

SOURCE Subsplash

Related Links

subsplash.com

