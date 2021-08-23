Substack is now accepting Bitcoin payments on the Lightning Network powered by Bitcoin payment processor OpenNode

Working together, OpenNode and Substack are starting by making instant, low cost payments available to a select group of crypto-focused publications. Readers will be able to use Bitcoin to pay for subscriptions to these select publications, and the publications will retain earnings in Bitcoin.

"We're excited to be working with OpenNode to enable independent publishers on Substack to accept crypto payments," said Nick Inzucchi, product designer at Substack. "Having this option will give writers more flexibility and freedom, and we look forward to doing more in crypto to meet writers' needs."

"Our partnership will allow content creators across the Substack ecosystem to accept Bitcoin payments, and retain earnings in Bitcoin or convert to preferred currency. Writers and podcasters have flocked to Substack to regain creative and financial freedom, and Bitcoin is a natural fit," said João Almeida, Co-founder & CTO at OpenNode.

About OpenNode

Founded in 2018, OpenNode provides secure, reliable payment acceptance and payout solutions for businesses. From payment buttons to hosted checkout, and e-commerce plug-ins to optimized APIs, OpenNode offers businesses the benefits of instant, lowest cost payments made possible by Bitcoin, the world's best decentralized payment network; and the Lightning Network, Bitcoin's leading scaling solution.

For more information, please visit: https://www.opennode.com

About Substack

Substack is the home for great writing. Writers on Substack are independent publishers who own their work and their relationship with their audience. With over 500,000 paying subscribers, Substack's community of readers can subscribe directly to writers they trust and value, and support them directly through paid subscriptions. Founded in 2017, Substack is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, Fifty Years, and other leading investors.

For more information, please visit www.substack.com.

