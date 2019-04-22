Substance Abuse Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Overview

Substance abuse is use of psychoactive substances, including alcohol and illicit drugs.Use of psychoactive substances can lead to dependence syndrome (a combination of behavioral, cognitive, and psychological phenomenon, which forces the individual to use alcohol, nicotine, and illicit drugs).



Awareness about initiatives by manufacturers and governments and rise in abuse of prescription drugs are likely to fuel the global substance abuse treatment market from 2018 to 2026.



The global substance abuse treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on treatment type, distribution channel, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global substance abuse treatment market.



Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Key Segments

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global substance abuse treatment market.Based on treatment type, the global substance abuse treatment market has been classified into alcohol addiction treatment, nicotine addiction treatment, and drug abuse treatment.



The alcohol addiction treatment segment is likely to expand at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing consumption of alcohol worldwide, rising use of medicines for restriction of alcohol consumption, and relatively lower cost per prescription for these medicines. The duration of action is also an important driver of the segment.



On the other hand, expansion of the drug abuse treatment segment is attributed to a rise in the usage of prescription drugs/illicit drugs, increase in the number of deaths from excessive use of prescription drugs, and a surge in research & development by leading pharmaceutical companies.



In terms of distribution channel, the global substance abuse treatment market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug stores, and others (online sales).Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the rise in prescription filling at hospital pharmacies, availability of certified physicians in hospital pharmacies, advice for use of the drugs from certified physicians, and authenticity of quality and price of medicines.



The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global substance abuse treatment market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa ). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.Major companies profiled in the global substance abuse treatment market are Alkermes, Allergan PLC, Indivior PLC, Noramco (part of SK Capital Partners), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Other players include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mallinckrodt plc, BioCorRx, Inc., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



The global substance abuse treatment market has been segmented as follows:



Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Drug Abuse Treatment

Methadone

Buprenorphine

Naltexone

Nicotine Addiction Treatment

Total NRT therapy

Varenicline

Bupropion

Alcohol Addiction Treatment

Acamprosate

Disulphirum

Naltrexone

Benzodiazepines (BZD)



Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others (Online Sales)



Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



