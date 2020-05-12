Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces COVID-19 Charitable Giving Program with Aurelio's Pizza

On Tuesday, May 12 th and Wednesday, May 13th, Suburban Propane will provide a personal pizza and salad to be delivered to frontline and supporting healthcare workers at a nationally ranked local hospital based in downtown Chicago.

"Chicago has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a New Jersey-based company, another major hotspot for the virus, we at Suburban Propane can certainly empathize with what the Chicago healthcare workers are facing," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "We are incredibly honored to join forces with Aurelio's Pizza, a legendary Chicago institution, to help support those healthcare heroes on the frontline, particularly during National Nurses Appreciation Week."

This initiative is part of the SuburbanCares corporate platform, providing assistance in communities it serves across the nation. Recently, the company partnered with Papa John's Pizza to provide pizzas to healthcare workers at MedStar Health Hospitals in Maryland and D.C.; and with Chick-fil-A to provide meals to frontline workers at Crouse Health in Syracuse, New York.

"I would like to thank Suburban Propane for the partnership in celebrating National Nurses Day, honoring all front line medical staff. "Joe Aurelio, President, Aurelio's Pizza.

