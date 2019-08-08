Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Third Quarter Results

WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, today announced earnings for its third quarter ended June 29, 2019.

Consistent with the seasonal nature of its businesses, the Partnership typically experiences a net loss in the third quarter of its fiscal year. Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was $29.0 million, or $0.47 per Common Unit, compared to a net loss of $16.6 million, or $0.27 per Common Unit, in the 2018 third quarter. Excluding the effects of unrealized (non-cash) mark-to-market adjustments on derivative instruments in both years, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA, as defined and reconciled below) amounted to $20.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $30.5 million in the prior year third quarter.

In announcing these results, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Stivala said, "We were very pleased to deliver another solid quarter, roughly in line with our expectations for this counter-seasonal period. During the quarter, we made good strides on our stated strategic goals, utilizing excess cash flows in a balanced way to strengthen the balance sheet and invest in growth. Specifically, we reduced debt by more than $16 million and invested $11 million in two high quality propane acquisitions in strategic markets. From an earnings perspective, the third quarter of fiscal 2018 benefited from unusually strong heat-related customer demand resulting from an extended winter season with significantly colder than normal average temperatures throughout the month of April 2018. By contrast, the fiscal 2019 third quarter was more reflective of traditional counter-seasonal customer activity. Our operations personnel continue to do an outstanding job delivering exceptional service to our customers, effectively managing pricing in a declining commodity price environment and focusing on our customer base growth and retention initiatives."

Mr. Stivala added, "We also launched a brand refresh during the quarter. The new brand elements emphasize our commitment to excellence for the comfort and safety of our customers, our devotion to the safety and career development of our dedicated employees, our philanthropic efforts to give back to the communities we serve through our SuburbanCares initiative and the inherent environmental benefits of using propane as a clean energy source for a sustainable future."

Retail propane gallons sold in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 of 73.8 million gallons decreased 8.3% compared to the prior year third quarter. Volumes in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were negatively impacted by significantly warmer temperatures during the month of April, whereas volumes in April 2018 benefited from considerably cooler temperatures that resulted in unusually strong heat-related demand. Average temperatures (as measured by heating degree days) for April 2019 were 17% warmer than normal and 33% warmer than April 2018. Overall, average temperatures across all of the Partnership's service territories for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were 12% warmer than normal and 8% warmer than the prior year third quarter.

Revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 of $214.2 million decreased $27.7 million, or 11.5%, compared to the prior year third quarter, primarily due to lower propane volumes sold combined with lower retail selling prices associated with lower wholesale product costs. Average propane prices (basis Mont Belvieu, Texas) for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 decreased 36.4% compared to the prior year third quarter. Cost of products sold for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 of $78.6 million decreased $16.8 million, or 17.6%, compared to the prior year third quarter, primarily due to lower wholesale product costs and lower propane volumes sold. Cost of products sold included a $0.1 million unrealized (non-cash) gain attributable to the mark-to-market adjustment for derivative instruments used in risk management activities, compared to a $3.8 million unrealized (non-cash) gain in the prior year third quarter. These unrealized mark-to-market adjustments are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA for both periods in the table below.

Combined operating and general and administrative expenses of $114.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 increased $3.2 million, or 2.9%, compared to the prior year third quarter, primarily due to an increase in accruals for self-insured product liabilities and higher payroll and benefit-related costs.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the Partnership closed on two acquisitions of well-run propane operations, located in strategic markets, for a total purchase price of $10.9 million and reduced debt by $16.3 million. As a result of the debt repayment, outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility were reduced to $127.2 million at the end of the third quarter and the Consolidated Leverage Ratio was 4.41x as of June 2019. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2019, the Partnership has completed three acquisitions, investing nearly $23.0 million in support of its strategic growth initiatives.

As previously announced on July 25, 2019, the Partnership's Board of Supervisors has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit for the three months ended June 29, 2019. The distribution is payable on August 13, 2019 to Common Unitholders of record as of August 6, 2019.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations in 41 states.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Nine Months Ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except per unit amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 29, 2019



June 30, 2018



June 29, 2019



June 30, 2018

Revenues































Propane

$ 183,052



$ 205,400



$ 937,468



$ 990,344

Fuel oil and refined fuels



12,921





15,400





83,428





82,414

Natural gas and electricity



7,527





10,403





38,527





43,942

All other



10,712





10,733





36,270





34,795







214,212





241,936





1,095,693





1,151,495



































Costs and expenses































Cost of products sold



78,596





95,392





462,703





507,223

Operating



97,804





96,347





305,367





306,614

General and administrative



16,445





14,705





54,938





49,685

Depreciation and amortization



30,151





31,259





90,845





94,593







222,996





237,703





913,853





958,115

Loss on sale of business



—





—





—





4,823

Operating (loss) income



(8,784)





4,233





181,840





188,557

Interest expense, net



18,906





19,512





58,041





58,428

Other, net



1,176





1,172





3,527





3,518



































(Loss) income before provision for (benefit from)

income taxes



(28,866)





(16,451)





120,272





126,611

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



175





144





578





(749)



































Net (loss) income

$ (29,041)



$ (16,595)



$ 119,694



$ 127,360



































Net (loss) income per Common Unit - basic

$ (0.47)



$ (0.27)



$ 1.93



$ 2.07

Weighted average number of Common Units outstanding - basic



62,009





61,598





61,963





61,542



































Net (loss) income per Common Unit - diluted

$ (0.47)



$ (0.27)



$ 1.92



$ 2.06

Weighted average number of Common Units outstanding - diluted



62,009





61,598





62,262





61,780





































































Supplemental Information:































EBITDA (a)

$ 20,191



$ 34,320



$ 269,158



$ 279,632

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$ 20,053



$ 30,514



$ 276,410



$ 285,876

Retail gallons sold:































Propane



73,785





80,491





363,079





375,201

Refined fuels



4,331





5,138





26,707





27,905

Capital expenditures:































Maintenance

$ 3,862



$ 2,185



$ 11,318



$ 10,071

Growth

$ 3,869



$ 5,509



$ 12,965



$ 15,776







(a) EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding the unrealized net gain or loss on mark-to-market activity for

derivative instruments and other items, as applicable, as provided in the table below. Our management uses EBITDA

and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance and we are including them because we

believe that they provide our investors and industry analysts with additional information that we determined is useful

to evaluate our operating results.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with US GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as determined by us excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, they may not be comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table sets forth our calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 29, 2019



June 30, 2018



June 29, 2019



June 30, 2018

Net (loss) income

$ (29,041)



$ (16,595)



$ 119,694



$ 127,360

Add:































Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



175





144





578





(749)

Interest expense, net



18,906





19,512





58,041





58,428

Depreciation and amortization



30,151





31,259





90,845





94,593

EBITDA



20,191





34,320





269,158





279,632

Unrealized (non-cash) (gains) losses on changes

in fair value of derivatives



(138)





(3,806)





7,252





1,421

Loss on sale of business



—





—





—





4,823

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 20,053



$ 30,514



$ 276,410



$ 285,876



The unaudited financial information included in this document is intended only as a summary provided for your convenience, and should be read in conjunction with the complete consolidated financial statements of the Partnership (including the Notes thereto, which set forth important information) contained in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed by the Partnership with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such report, once filed, will be available on the public EDGAR electronic filing system maintained by the SEC.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

