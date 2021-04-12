Suburban Propane Teams Up with Tanger Outlets and the Charleston RiverDogs to Provide Clothing Kits and Essentials to Lowcountry Orphan Relief

"Through our SuburbanCares corporate pillar, it's incredibly rewarding to give back to the communities that we serve," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We're humbled to partner with Lowcountry Orphan Relief to support these children in need, and grateful to our participating partners who assisted with providing clothing and much needed essentials. We hope this donation helps make a difference for this organization and the community in a meaningful way."

Suburban Propane, Tanger Outlets, Chris Singleton from the Charleston RiverDogs, local college athletes, and Lowcountry Orphan Relief all participated in the shopping event on April 5th at Tanger Outlets Old Navy, funded by Suburban Propane. On April 12th, participating companies gathered together to collect, assemble and package all of the clothing, shoes, face masks, plush toys and essentials at Joe Riley Stadium for pick-up and distribution.

These efforts resulted in the creation of 100 care packs for local children, which helps fulfill the most immediate clothing needs for Lowcountry Orphan Relief.

"We are forever grateful for the support of community partners like Suburban Propane, Tanger Outlets, and the Charleston RiverDogs who are just as passionate about seeing our mission succeed as we are," said Christina Lope, Lowcountry Orphan Relief's program director. "Thank you for helping us continue to reach and serve the most vulnerable and deserving children in our local community. We truly couldn't do it without you!"

Chris Singleton, the RiverDogs' director of community outreach and former Chicago Cubs baseball player who recently launched a new children's book called "Your Life Matters," said, "It continues to be an honor to serve organizations like the Lowcountry Orphan Relief here in Charleston, and we are even more grateful to do so alongside Suburban Propane, Tanger Outlets and our local college baseball players."

Tammy Cox, Tanger Outlets Charleston, General Manager comments saying, "We are truly excited to partner with Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Suburban Propane, Charleston RiverDogs and local college baseball players on such an impactful community outreach program. Together, we will work to provide care kits with clothing, shoes, comfort items and more for deserving children in our area. In addition to providing a need, we hope that the kit provides a much-needed smile to lift their little hearts."

This initiative is part of the SuburbanCares brand pillar, designed to assist in community efforts across the United States. Suburban Propane is currently undertaking similar initiatives to support children and their basic needs in some of the most-affected regions in the nation, including Detroit, MI; Sante Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Worcester, MA; New Brunswick, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA.

Additional information on Suburban Propane's nationwide COVID-19 relief efforts can be found at http://www.suburbanpropane.com// .

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives,, servicing over 1 million customers through its 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements including Suburban Commitment - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of flexibility, reliability and dependability, Suburban Cares - highlighting dedication to serving local communities across the nation and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit

http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

About Lowcountry Orphan Relief:

Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Inc. (LOR) is a non-profit organization that provides goods and services to children who have been abused or neglected. We work directly with other nonprofits, schools, foster parents, and government agencies to identify the individual needs of these and other children in severe situations. We intervene at critical junctures in the lives of these children, with products and services that provide a strong, positive impact.

About RiverDogs:

The Charleston RiverDogs are a Minor League Baseball Team located in Charleston, SC. The RiverDogs are the Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and have provided a family friendly fun place to watch games and enjoy promotional nights that you won't forget.

About Tanger:

Tanger Outlets Inc., is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 upscale outlet shopping centers in 20 states and in Canada. Tanger prides itself in providing the best shopping experience with great deals at top brand names and retailers.

