Subway® Amps Up Its Culinary and Menu Innovation Strategy With World-Trained Chef Leadership

With more than 20 years in the quick-service, fast casual restaurant industry, Fabre hails from well-known brands like Papa John's, BJ's Restaurants Inc., Trader Vic's Inc. and Bloomin' Brands. Over the course of his career he's helped these companies craft unique flavors and new offerings via menu strategy, product innovation and research & development (R&D).

"I am thrilled to come on board to such an iconic brand and am looking forward to working with the Subway team to create new favorites for our fans," said Fabre. "Culinary innovation is my passion and our guests can expect to see new and craveable items hitting restaurants soon."

"Paul brings years of deep experience across the industry. As a company obsessed with our guests, we're rethinking the entire brand experience at Subway. That means not only honoring some of the fan favorites on our menu, but offering new and better culinary experiences and flavors that our guests crave," said Subway CMO Carrie Walsh. "Chef Paul's role is all about bringing innovation to our menu that complements the other bold moves we're making across the brand."

Most recently Fabre served as SVP of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation at Papa John's, where he drove menu innovation and brand loyalty by executing new strategies including putting an emphasis on food quality and new product innovation while elevating the culinary experience. During his time at Papa John's, he was also co-Chair of the Operations & Product Sub Committee where he drove alignment on upcoming promotions, products and initiatives with franchise communities.

Before working with Papa John's, he served as Vice President of R&D and Innovation at Bloomin' Brands where he led all culinary initiatives for Outback Steakhouse. Fabre also held a culinary R&D position at BJ's Restaurants Inc. and served as Global Corporate Executive Chef at Trader Vic's Inc.

