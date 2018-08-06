Subway® Announces Winners of 2018 Global Sub Jammers Competition

This was Mulligan's fourth time competing in the Global Sub Jammers competition, finishing in the top 10 the last three years. Last year. Mulligan finished second behind Sara Tiegs from Pullman Washington. The pair became friends and were excited to compete together again. This year, though, Tiegs placed second behind Mulligan.

Each year, Sandwich Artists from across the globe compete to be named the best of the best as they build the iconic Turkey Breast sandwich. This year, Mulligan competed against Sandwich Artists™ from the U.S., Canada, Singapore, South Korea and Germany, among other countries.

Rounding out the top five were:

Sara Tiegs , from Pullman, Wash. , come in second with a score of 54.7;

, from , come in second with a score of 54.7; Ismael Montes de Oca, from Indianapolis, Ind. , tied for second with a score of 54.7;

, tied for second with a score of 54.7; Ken Seah Weiguang , from Singapore , came in third with a score of 57.4;

, from , came in third with a score of 57.4; Kristie Miller , from Hindman, Ky. , came in fourth with a score of 58.4; and

, from , came in fourth with a score of 58.4; and Kalpesh Kumar Patel , from Columbus, Ohio , came in fifth with a score of 61.3.

"This competition is a great example of the passion and pride Sandwich Artists have for their work," said Tracy Steinwand, Vice President of Global Operations at Subway. "I am happy that we can celebrate their talents and provide Sandwich Artists across the world with the recognition they deserve."

Prior to the Global Sub Jammers competition, Sandwich Artists participate in regional Sub Jammer competitions. Regional winners advance to Subway's global competition in Washington, DC where they have a chance to receive cash prizes totaling $12,000. To view highlights from this year's Global Sub Jammers competition, visit here.

There are about 400,000 Sandwich Artists™ in more than 100 countries worldwide that create customized sandwiches for millions of Subway guests each day. Interested in joining the Subway team? Visit here to learn more about career opportunities with Subway.

About Subway® Restaurants



Subway offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from 37 million combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. The world's largest restaurant chain serves nutritious and delicious subs, soups, and salads at about 44,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The Subway experience is also delivered online at www.Subway.com and through the Subway® App, available in select markets at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Founded by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck more than 52 years ago, Subway is still a family-owned business, working with more than 21,000 dedicated Franchisees in communities around the world.

Subway® is a registered trademark of Subway IP Inc.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

Related Links

http://www.subway.com

